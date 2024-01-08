5 WWE RAW stars who could declare for the 2024 Royal Rumble tonight

Tonight’s WWE RAW is expected to continue the build to 2024 Royal Rumble in a big way. The Premium Live Event will go down three weeks from this Saturday. At the time of the writing, only eight men and women have been announced to compete in the high-stakes match-up.

CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, Shinsuke Nakamura, Becky Lynch, and Nia Jax are the men's and women's competitors from RAW’s side so far. Meanwhile, SmackDown has announced Bobby Lashley, Bayley, and Bianca Belair.

Fans can expect more WWE RAW stars to declare for the 2024 Royal Rumble tonight. Let’s take a look at the superstars who could be announced as the participants during the show tonight:

#5. Ivy Nile proved herself in the ring with Rhea Ripley

Ivy Nile may be a newcomer to the red brand, but she’s already proved she can go toe-to-toe with the best in the business. The Diamond Mine star had an incredible match against Rhea Ripley for the Women’s World Championship on RAW: Day 1.

She lost the match but received widespread praise from the WWE Universe in the process. Ivy might declare for the 2024 Royal Rumble tonight to fight for the opportunity to square off against Mami on the Grandest Stage of them All.

#4. Chelsea Green made her WWE return at Royal Rumble 2023

Chelsea Green made her WWE return at the Women’s 2023 Royal Rumble. She got fans invested in her gimmick. She even captured the Women’s Tag Team Championship with Sonya Deville. Chelsea and Piper Niven dropped the tag team titles to Kayden Carter and Katana Chance on December 18.

Chelsea Green and Piper Niven are set for a rematch against the tag team champions on WWE RAW tonight. It is possible Chelsea Green could declare for the 2024 Women’s Royal Rumble before or after her tag team title match.

#3. Drew McIntyre can potentially rework his way to the title picture

Drew McIntyre had an underwhelming 2023, to say the least. The Scottish Warrior didn’t have a great start to 2024, either. He lost his World Heavyweight Championship rematch to Seth Rollins on RAW: Day 1 last Monday.

Ideally, McIntyre would release his pent-up anger on the RAW locker room before declaring himself for the Men’s Royal Rumble. After all, taking out multiple superstars in the same ring with a claymore seems less hectic than taking them out individually.

#2. Jey Uso needs to declare for the 2024 Royal Rumble

Jey Uso had a terrific 2023. The Yeet Master established himself as a solo (no pun intended) superstar on WWE RAW. He joined forces with Cody Rhodes to become a two-time Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion.

Jey also proved he deserved to be in the world title picture with a great match against Seth Rollins on the December 4 episode of Monday Night RAW. The one-half of The Usos should enter the 2024 Royal Rumble to kick off his first solo Road to WrestleMania.

#1. Gunther has unfinished business in the Royal Rumble

Gunther set a new Royal Rumble record last year. The Ring General stayed the longest in the Men’s Rumble match. He spent more than 60 minutes in this grueling match-up and earned himself the Iron Man moniker.

While many fans would love to see Gunther vs. Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania, it’s about time the Ring General got himself a World Heavyweight Championship match by entering and winning the 2024 Royal Rumble match.

