5 WWE RAW Superstars who could win their first world championship before the end of 2022

For the past six years, WWE has had two world championships. One world champion represented the WWE RAW brand while the other champion was on Friday Night SmackDown. However, that changed at WrestleMania 38 as Universal Champion Roman Reigns defeated WWE Champion Brock Lesnar to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

With The Tribal Chief holding the two titles, he represents both both brands.

Reigns is approaching two full years as the Universal Champion and four months as the WWE Champion. While he is in "God Mode", there are superstars in the company that could dethrone The Head Of The Table. There's also a chance that the two world titles will be split between the two brands once again.

Several stars on WWE RAW are yet to hold a world title. One of these superstars may be the perfect person to dethrone The Tribal Chief or become a world champion by some other means. A first-time champion makes for fresh and exciting television.

Below are 5 WWE RAW stars who could win their first world championship before the end of 2022.

#5. Omos could have a giant close to 2022

Omos is a major threat to anybody holding a championship. The Nigerian Giant stands at an imposing seven feet three inches tall. He weighs around four hundred pounds, and is the biggest superstar on WWE RAW today.

Since becoming a regular on television near the end of 2020, Omos has had some success. He's mostly gone undefeated, with the bulk of his losses coming in multi-man bouts or at the hands of former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley.

He's held one championship thus far in his time with the company. The gigantic superstar is a former WWE RAW Tag Team Champion. His partner was The Phenomenal AJ Styles, but their alliance fizzled out earlier this year. Omos could be a threat to Roman Reigns or any other champion.

#4. Riddle can't challenge Reigns, but he could challenge someone else

Riddle is in a tough spot. The Original Bro recently challenged WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on Friday Night SmackDown but couldn't defeat The Tribal Chief. A stipulation to the bout said that if Riddle lost, he wouldn't be able to challenge for the title again for as long as Reigns is champion.

Still, not all hope is lost for Riddle. If Roman Reigns is dethroned by a different superstar, Riddle is back in contention for the world title. If the titles are split, Riddle can challenge for whichever title Reigns wouldn't have control over.

While The Original Bro is yet to be a world champion in WWE, he has had success. He's a former WWE RAW Tag Team Champion, a title he's held twice alongside Randy Orton. Riddle has also been a United States Champion and an NXT Tag Team Champion.

#3. Theory has the Money in the Bank briefcase

Of everybody on this list, Theory has the best chance of becoming a world champion before the end of this year. In fact, he's regularly suggesting that he may become champion at the end of the month.

At WWE Money in the Bank, Theory won a ladder match that guarantees him a championship opportunity within a year. The cocky, brash star claims he will be cashing in on his opportunity at SummerSlam. Roman Reigns will be battling Brock Lesnar in a Last Man Standing match at the event. If whoever wins the bout is in a rough physical condition, Theory may strike.

Theory could very well end up as champion before the end of the year thanks to that briefcase. Despite not yet winning a world title, he was recently the United States Champion, so he's proven he can win gold.

#2. Damian Priest is ready for the next step

Damian Priest is one of the biggest and most experienced stars on this list. The powerhouse of Judgment Day wrestled in Ring Of Honor for several years before signing with WWE in 2018. Priest was on the NXT brand for a brief period before joining the WWE RAW roster in 2021.

Prior to his main roster call-up, The Archer of Infamy won the NXT North American Championship. Since joining WWE RAW, Priest has already had more championship success. Last year, he defeated former world champion Sheamus for the United States Championship.

Damian Priest would be a threat to Roman Reigns or any other world champion on his own. With that said, as a member of Judgment Day, his threat grows stronger. Priest is aligned with former Universal Champion Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley. Together, they make a formidable and fierce trio. Priest could take the next step before the year is up.

#1. Cody Rhodes could lead WWE RAW when he recovers

Cody Rhodes has had a long, successful career. He first joined WWE's main roster in 2007. Over the next nine years, he won six Tag Team Championships and even won the WWE Intercontinental Championship on two occasions. Cody was successful on both WWE RAW and SmackDown.

The American Nightmare left the company in 2016 to reinvent himself. After a successful run on the indies, in AEW, and internationally, Cody returned to WWE at WrestleMania 38. Following his return, he made it clear that his goal was to capture the WWE Championship.

Unfortunately, Rhodes is currently injured. It is not yet known when he'll return to action. Still, if The American Nightmare does get back in the ring before the year ends, he may shock the world and dethrone Roman Reigns or become world champion by some other means.

WWE RAW has several top contenders who could go on to become world champion in the near future. Of course, dethroning Roman Reigns may prove to be an insurmountable task for many, but if he is to be dethroned, there are several superstars who'll be licking their lips.

