5 WWE Superstars who could become RAW Champion if the unified titles are split

At WrestleMania 38, WWE Champion Brock Lesnar battled Universal Champion Roman Reigns in a winner-takes-all contest, with both championships on the line. In the end, Reigns emerged as the Undisputed Universal Champion.

Roman Reigns is a SmackDown Superstar and while he is now free to appear on both RAW and SmackDown, he's primarily seen on the blue brand. This leaves RAW without a world champion for most weeks.

While there's currently no guarantee of this happening, there's a chance Reigns' titles will be split at some stage. On WWE.com, both titles are still listed as separate entries. The company is also still tracking Reigns' time with each title individually.

If the red brand does end up having a separate champion again, who should be next to hold the gold? Could the person be a former world champion or somebody new to the main event scene on the brand?

Below are 5 WWE Superstars who could be RAW Champion if the unified titles are split.

#5. Bobby Lashley is a former WWE Champion

Bobby Lashley

Bobby Lashley has had a very interesting path to the top of WWE. He first joined the promotion in 2005. He was heavily pushed for the first three years before parting ways with World Wrestling Entertainment in 2008.

Over the next decade, Lashley succeeded elsewhere. He had two runs with Impact Wrestling, he dominated the independent scene, and he had an impressive mixed martial arts career. In 2018, he made his return to WWE on the red brand.

Since making his incredible comeback, Lashley has been on a roll. He's a two-time world champion and likely more popular than he's ever been. He's 46 years old but looks and moves better than most half his age. If RAW needs a credible world champion, Bobby Lashley would be an excellent choice.

#4. Kevin Owens needs another run at the top

Kevin Owens and Alpha Academy

Kevin Owens is a wrestler that many thought would never make it to WWE. He didn't necessarily have the look compared to many who make it to the promotion.

However, Owens proved his doubters wrong as he signed with NXT in 2014 and quickly won the brand's title. He was then called up to the main roster in 2015. Since joining the ranks of RAW and SmackDown, he's been a champion six times, including a run as Universal Champion.

While Owens hasn't had a world title in six years, he's as good as ever. The talented star puts on great matches on a regular basis. He made an older Stone Cold Steve Austin look like a million bucks at WrestleMania 38. Owens also single-handedly carried the storyline leading into the show. He is ready to be pushed back to the top, and could be a great choice to become RAW Champion.

#3 Seth Rollins has been putting in the best work of his career

Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins signed with WWE in 2010. After some time at Florida Championship Wrestling and NXT, he eventually joined the main roster. Along with Dean Ambrose and Roman Reigns, Rollins was part of one of the best stables of recent times, The Shield. Together, the trio steamrolled the competition in the company.

The Architect eventually broke the stable up and moved into a singles role. Seth went on to have serious success within the company. He's held over a dozen championships, including the NXT Championship and various tag title reigns. He's also held world titles on the main roster four times.

Along with having great success, Rollins continues to have standout matches and moments. His rivalry with Cody Rhodes has been arguably one of the best over the past two decades. Given how impressive he's been, another world title reign could be on the cards. Rollins is over, credible, and extremely talented. He'd be a perfect world champion for RAW.

#2 Rey Mysterio is ready to return to the main event

Rey Mysterio is no stranger to the main event scene. The legendary luchador first joined World Wrestling Entertainment in 2002. While he was away from the company for three years since 2015, he's spent the bulk of the past twenty years in WWE.

Of the many years Rey has been with World Wrestling Entertainment, he's almost always been featured on television. The Biggest Little Man has held over a dozen championships between his various tenures on RAW and SmackDown. He's even won world titles on three separate occasions.

Currently, Rey is in a storyline with his son Dominik and Judgment Day. The angle has teased Dominik potentially leaving his father's side for the group. If this happens, it could potentially allow Rey to return to the main event scene. If he does, Mysterio may end up winning another world title.

#1 Cody Rhodes could be RAW champion depending on his recovery

At WrestleMania 38, Cody Rhodes made his triumphant return to World Wrestling Entertainment. He was the mystery opponent for Seth Rollins, who was handpicked by Mr. McMahon, and the pair went on to have an all-time classic bout.

In the months following his return, he had two more classic matches with Rollins. Unfortunately, he also got injured and required surgery. Rhodes is currently recovering and could end up being out of action for the remainder of the year.

Still, depending on when The American Nightmare returns, he could be the perfect choice to be the world champion of Monday Night RAW. He has made his intentions clear. Cody wants to win the title his legendary father was never quite able to. He wants to be world champion of the biggest company in the world. He wants it, the fans want it, and it could very well happen.

For now, both the WWE Championship and the Universal Championship are unified, but there's no confirmation that the move is permanent. If the titles are split again in the future, RAW has several top stars who may very well rise to the top of the brand.

