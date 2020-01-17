5 WWE records that could be broken in 2020

Published Jan 17, 2020

There are a number of interesting WWE records that could be broken in 2020

The Women's Revolution has pushed several records into the spotlight over the past few years, with Charlotte Flair already breaking Trish Stratus' long-standing record and now being seen as the most decorated female wrestler in the history of WWE.

Whilst Charlotte's record-breaking streak hasn't gone unnoticed, there are a number of other long-standing records that could be broken in the next twelve months since WWE is pushing their "history-making" exploits more than ever.

The wrestling world is built on records and a superstar is seemingly only as good as their amount of Championship reigns, which means that 2020 could see a number of WWE's biggest records finally broken.

#5 Women's Royal Rumble records

Many records could be broken in the Women's Royal Rumble match

There have been just two Women's Royal Rumbles and WWE is now preparing for the third next weekend. Asuka and Becky Lynch have been victorious but aside from the woman who came out on top, several other records could be broken as part of The Women's Royal Rumble on January 26th.

Liv Morgan's eight-second cameo in the 2019 Royal Rumble could easily be beaten this year by someone else that WWE wants to be buried. Santino Marella's record of just one second in the men's Rumble will never be beaten, but the women's definitely could.

Most Eliminations in the match is a record that is jointly held by Michelle McCool from 2018 and Charlotte from 2019 since both women-only eliminated five other women. This means that the record could easily be broken by someone like Nia Jax if she makes her return or even Shayna Baszler if she is one of the surprise entrants in the match like many fans have suggested.

