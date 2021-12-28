5 WWE rumors that could have a major impact in 2022: 6-time world champion returning, WrestleMania main event, Vince McMahon's unexpected replacement?

2021 is about to come to an end and it has had its share of ups and downs when it comes to WWE. Just like the entire world, the industry of professional wrestling also suffered massively due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, things improved in the second half of this year.

A new energy was thrust into the product and shows as the company returned to live tours. After over a year of empty arena and ThunderDome setup, it was great to have the fans back and feel their excitement. A lot happened in the last 12 months in WWE and while the world was not running at its full capacity, the rumor mill was.

With just a few days to go for 2022, Vince McMahon's promotion would be looking to start things fresh and make the upcoming year memorable. Various reports have suggested that some major plans are already in the works.

Let's take a look at five top rumors that could end up having a major impact in 2022. Be sure to comment down and let us know your thoughts and opinions on the same.

#5 Potential spoiler on the main event of WWE WrestleMania 38

WWE's biggest show of next year, WrestleMania 38 is scheduled to take place across two nights on April 2 and 3, 2022. With less than 100 days to go, reports are already flowing in about the potential main event.

To no surprise, Universal Champion Roman Reigns looks likely to add yet another WrestleMania main event to his already-stacked resume. He is set to defend his title against Brock Lesnar at the Day 1 pay-per-view.

According to Dave Meltzer of WON, this bout would have a big finish, ultimately leading to a WrestleMania 38 rematch between the two.

''At this point, Reigns vs. Lesnar is scheduled to be a match designed to have a big finish that would leave people wanting a rematch, which at this point would be the WrestleMania main event.'' said Meltzer

Reigns and Lesnar have previously faced each other twice in the main event of The Grandest Stage of Them All. The first one came at WrestleMania 31 and the second at WrestleMania 34.

However, things are completely different this time around with Roman Reigns being the heel and Brock Lesnar the face. Fans are invested in their current storyline and are excited to see the final blowoff.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Kaushik Das