5 WWE Rumors from this week you need to know (July 8th 2019)

Thomas Lowson FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 // 08 Jul 2019, 11:39 IST

The Deadman conquered Lesnar at Summerslam four years ago, but who does will he face this year?

Everyone loves a good rumor, right? Something to talk about with other people over a water cooler. In WWE, everything moves so fast. Not just the Superstars in the ring, but also all the latest news and rumors that reach the public every single day.

With Stomping Grounds now behind us, the company turns to the upcoming Extreme Rules pay per view, on route to the biggest party of the Summer, Summerslam.

Here are five WWE rumors from this week you really need to know.

Note: Please remember that these rumors are just that, rumors. Please take each one with a grain of salt. Though some may seem more likely than others, they are just something to have a bit of fun with.

#5 Huge changes for multiple reasons

The impact of Bischoff and Heyman has already been felt on RAW and SmackDown Live.

If anything has been proved over the past seven days in WWE, is that anything can happen.

Last week, the company appointed Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff as the Executive Directors of Monday Night RAW and SmackDown Live, respectively, as the two former promoters now have booking powers on the main roster.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there's plenty of reasons why WWE made such a bold decision, as the company reportedly did so because of the increasing threat of All Elite Wrestling.

With more and more reports that Superstars are looking to join the new promotion, WWE seems to hope this change will help folks stay.

Another reason is that WWE felt a change needed to be made after months of dwindling ratings, and if so, the change definitely helped, with RAW facing a huge increase in viewers this week.

