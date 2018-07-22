5 WWE Rumours that should come true, and 5 that shouldn't

AJ Styles could defend his WWE Championship at Summerslam against Samoa Joe

One of the best things about pro-wrestling and WWE, in particular, is that anything can happen anytime.

No one saw Seth Rollins cashing-in his Money in the Bank contract at the main event of WrestleMania 30, and no one saw Brock Lesnar walking out of WrestleMania 34 as the Universal Champion.

However, rumours from reliable sources do predict some of the things in advance and the past three days were no different. Here we present before you five WWE Rumors that should come true and five that shouldn't.

#5 Shouldn't: Rich Swann to miss Slammiversary

This Thursday at Major League Wrestling's Battleriot event, former WWE superstar Rich Swann suffered a very bad concussion. The concussion occurred midway in his tag team match with ACH against Teddy Hart and Davey Boy Smith Jr.

PWInsider reports that Swann was taken to the hospital immediately via an ambulance and his participation in Slammiversary is unsure.

In case you are wondering, Swann's current contract allows him to take bookings from other promotions as well.

The former Cruiserweight champion was scheduled to compete in a Fatal-4-Way match at the pay-per-view against Rey Fenix, Johnny Impact, and Taiji Ishimori.

Although no title was up for grabs in the event, this could have been one of the most exciting matches of the card as it involved four extremely talented high-flyers in the industry.

Impact Wrestling has recently re-invented themselves after the Redemption pay-per-view. If this rumour comes true, it is bad news for Impact Wrestling and its fans.

