5 WWE rumors that should come true, and 5 that shouldn't (25 July 2018)

WWE has huge plans for the main event of the first ever all-women PPV

The best thing about pro-wrestling and WWE, in particular, is that they are filled with rumours. While most of them salivate us regarding the future of the scripted sport, some do not. We wish that they remain as rumours, and do not transition into reality.

But, we cannot ignore them; can we? The past three days had tons of rumours, but we shortlist them into a list of ten. As usual, we divide the rumours into two segments and request the readers' views on them.

Thanks to our reliable sources, we had successfully brought to you the rumours that Rich Swann would miss Slammiversary, Stephanie McMahon would announce an all-women PPV on Raw, and Samoa Joe would challenge AJ Styles for the WWE Championship at Summerslam. Don't forget to check out the other rumours we had brought you three days earlier.

#5 Shouldn't: Chad Gable to form a new tag team with No Way Jose

Chad Gable is one of the most underrated superstars in the WWE locker room right now. He has got the agility of a cruiserweight and the technical prowess of a grappler. Yet, WWE has no plans for the former Olympian.

Shane O'Sullivan of ringsidenews.com speculates that WWE is considering Chad Gable and No Way Jose to form a tag team. One has to note that the former SmackDown tag team Champion is advertised on both the tapings of the Main Event and Raw this week.

Furthermore, in this week's Main Event, Gable will team up with No Way Jose to take on the Ascension.

At this moment, we hope that this is just a random booking by the WWE Creative team. However, the speculation is rife that this is a way to test their chemistry.

Honestly speaking, the author believes that No Way Jose doesn't have the same calibre as that of Gable. No Way Jose will only hold him down and do no good to him.

The best possible path for the former Olympian is to wait for Jason Jordan and form a partnership with him. The American Alpha would add some much-needed solemnity in the Raw tag team division.

