5 WWE stables who reunited after falling out

Wrestling stables are one of the biggest things not only in WWE but all of professional wrestling. Camaraderie and tensions both emerge between the stablemates.

Over the years, we have seen stables break and then reunite to become a more dominant force, much to the delight of fans.

In this article, we look at five WWE stables that reunited after falling apart:

Special Mention - WWE Stable - D-Generation X

D-Generation X originated amid The Attitude Era in 1997. The stable was formed by WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels and Triple H, along with the late Chyna.

They had just one objective: to defy authority and become one of the most admired factions at the time. When Michaels took a leave of absence in 1998, Triple H became the leader and added X-Pac and the New Age Outlaws.

The group dissolved in 2000, reuniting in 2006 when HBK and The Game came together as babyfaces to challenge Vince and Shane McMahon. The team would continue their journey until late 2009, feuding with teams like Jeri-Show (Chris Jericho and The Big Show).

The duo reunited once again in 2018 when they beat The Brothers of Destruction at the Crown Jewel event.

#5. WWE Stable - The Hart Foundation

The Hart Foundation originated in WWE back in 1985 when WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart partnered with his brother-in-law Jim Neidhart to form one of the most dominant forces.

They would dominate the tag team scene until the early 90s when Bret decided to carve his journey as a singles competitor with much success. The stable was reformed in 1997 by Bret, the late Owen Hart, the British Bulldog, Jim Neidhart, and their family friend Brian Pillman. At the time, they worked as heels feuding with D-Generation X.

In 2008 a reincarnated version of the Hart Foundation would take shape as the Hart Dynasty, with third-generation superstars in Natalya (daughter of the late Jim Neidhart), David Hart Smith (son of the late British Bulldog), and Tyson Kidd. The faction would continue their run until 2010 while also claiming the WWE Tag Team Championship.

