5 WWE stars who could appear at WrestleMania XL despite not having a match - Title contender, faction member, and more

WWE WrestleMania 40 is just days away. Fans are in the middle of WrestleMania week, which features numerous programs and specials including the debut of Speed, the WrestleMania Kickoff, various Countdown specials, and NXT Stand & Deliver.

Of course, The Show of Shows will take place on April 6 and 7. Night one will be headlined by The Rock and Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. Meanwhile, Night 2 will see The American Nightmare challenge The Tribal Chief for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title.

Numerous other stars are also booked for the big event. This includes Rhea Ripley, Becky Lynch, Drew McIntyre, IYO SKY, Bayley, Gunther, Sami Zayn, Finn Balor, LA Knight, Logan Paul, and Randy Orton, among others. Unfortunately, other performers aren't booked for the show.

Still, despite some stars not being booked to compete yet, they could be added to the show or appear in some way. This article will look at five performers who aren't technically in matches but will likely still show up at The Showcase of The Immortals.

Below are five WWE Superstars who could appear at WrestleMania XL despite not having a match:

#5. JD McDonagh could appear ringside for three different matches

Expand Tweet

The Judgment Day is one of the most dominant factions in WWE. The stable currently has five active members, including Rhea Ripley, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor, and JD McDonagh.

Most members of the feared faction have matches at WrestleMania XL. Rhea Ripley will defend her Women's World Championship against Becky Lynch. Finn and Damian will defend their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Title in a Six-Pack Ladder Match. Even Dominik Mysterio will be in tag-team action alongside Santos Escobar.

The Irish Ace is the only member of the group not to have a match. Despite that, there are three matches he could be ringside to support his stablemates. Depending on how many he'll be ringside for, McDonagh may have the most screen time of them all.

#4. Chad Gable could be involved in the WWE Intercontinental Championship match

Expand Tweet

Chad Gable is one of the best wrestlers in all of WWE. When it comes to in-ring competition, few can go to the level of the former RAW Tag Team Champion. Beyond just in-ring skills, Gable also offers a lot of character and personality.

Many WWE fans were sure that the Olympian would end up on the WrestleMania 40 card. The audience expected and hoped for him to win the Gauntlet Match on RAW and earn a shot at Gunther's Intercontinental Championship. Unfortunately for the Alpha Academy member, Sami Zayn won the bout instead.

However, this doesn't mean Chad can't feature on The Grandest Stage of Them All this weekend. The former champion has been playing mentor to Sami Zayn in recent weeks ahead of the latter's showdown with The Ring General at 'Mania. Gable could be present at ringside to support Zayn during the IC Title match this weekend. He could even turn on the former Bloodline associate at an opportune moment and help Gunther retain the title.

#3. Solo Sikoa & #2. Paul Heyman will likely appear alongside The Bloodline

Expand Tweet

Solo Sikoa is one of the most feared performers in WWE today. The Samoan wrestler showcased his worth last year when he defeated John Cena clean at a Premium Live Event.

The Enforcer of The Bloodline is not scheduled to compete at WrestleMania 40, but he can still play a massive role on both nights. Sikoa could make his presence felt during the tag team match between The Bloodline and Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins and help The Rock and Roman Reigns claim a win.

The victory would mean that the Undisputed WWE Universal Title clash between The Tribal Chief and The American Nightmare would be staged under ''Bloodline Rules,'' which would guarantee interference from Solo at some point.

Meanwhile, Paul Heyman has a big weekend ahead of him. The legendary WWE manager will be inducted into the Hall of Fame on Friday.

Given that both members of The Bloodline have supported Jimmy Uso and Roman Reigns in the past, there's no reason to believe that they won't be ringside for one or multiple bouts. The bigger question is will John Cena return to target Solo if the latter interferes during the matches involving Roman Reigns?

#1. Liv Morgan is too big of a name to miss out on WrestleMania

Expand Tweet

Liv Morgan is a successful WWE performer. She started her main roster career as part of The Riott Squad. Once Liv broke off and went solo, she eventually captured the SmackDown Women's Championship and the Women's Tag Team Title.

Many hoped that The Miracle Kid would find her way on the WrestleMania card. She had been interacting with Becky Lynch and Rhea Ripley for weeks, but unfortunately, Liv has ultimately been excluded from the lineup, at least as of now.

That could change soon, however. WrestleMania Sunday notably has just one women's match, and many believe that is doing the female stars a disservice. As a result, Liv could be featured in an encounter with Nia Jax, somebody she has had issues with on WWE programming as of late.

CM Punk has patched up a long-standing rivalry. More details HERE

Poll : Do you want to see Liv Morgan at WrestleMania? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion