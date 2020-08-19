5 WWE stars Braun Strowman is friends with in real life

On-screen, Braun Strowman’s monstrous WWE character has always had a problem finding allies who he can trust.

In 2015, Bray Wyatt welcomed Braun Strowman to The Wyatt Family, which also consisted of Erick Rowan and Luke Harper at the time, but The Monster Among Men separated from the group after just one year.

Since then, Braun Strowman has joined forces with various people – Dolph Ziggler, Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins, and even 10-year-old Nicholas – but the alliances have either been short-lived or they ended with somebody “getting these hands”.

Fortunately for the man behind the Braun Strowman persona, Adam Scherr, he has no such problems with keeping friends in real life, as followers of his Instagram account (@adamscherr99) will no doubt be aware.

In this article, let’s take a look at five colleagues who Braun Strowman is friends with outside of WWE.

#5 Braun Strowman is friends with Drake Maverick

Remember when Braun Strowman dressed as an elf to take part in a parody video for WWE’s YouTube channel? Well, on the same day that he went to the company’s headquarters to film that video (see above), Drake Maverick was also at the building to discuss his new role in WWE.

Speaking on The Bump, Braun Strowman spoke about meeting Maverick for the first time that day and discussed the close bond that they have formed over the last couple of years.

“Something on a cellular level just connected with this man. He’s literally my brother, like I would die for him. It’s that serious and stuff. It’s just cool knowing that I have somebody in my corner like that and I hope he knows that, no matter what, I’m always in his corner and that’s hard to find in life. There’s not many people, anybody, in the world who can say they have friends this close, so it’s very special.”

Maverick said he looks out for Braun Strowman in the same way that former WWE referee Tim White was known for helping out Andre The Giant whenever he needed something or when he was being hounded by fans.