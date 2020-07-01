5 WWE Superstars that Brock Lesnar has legitimately hit

Several current and former WWE Superstars have felt the wrath of Brock Lesnar

There are a number of WWE Superstars who have been hit for real by 'The Beast Incarnate'.

Brock Lesnar has had a number of real-life altercations with WWE stars

Brock Lesnar has been nicknamed 'The Beast Incarnate' and it's easy to understand why the former WWE Champion was the Superstar who was chosen to end The Undertaker's undefeated streak back at WrestleMania 30. It should also come as no surprise that Lesnar has since had numerous World Championship reigns.

Recent feuds with the likes of Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman have shown that Lesnar is not shy of using his MMA background to his advantage in the ring.

The fact that Lesnar is also a former UFC Champion and has a background in amateur wrestling would be enough for many men to step aside and allow him to go about his business. Over the years, there have been many men both inside and outside of WWE's ring who have been legitimately struck by the former Universal Champion.

#5. Chris Jericho

Back at SummerSlam in 2016, Brock Lesnar faced off against Randy Orton in a match that quickly turned into a bloodbath. Orton was legitimately busted open by Lesnar, who continued to deliver elbow strikes to his head in order for the match to be stopped. Lesnar was awarded the victory by TKO.

Chris Jericho and Randy Orton are close friends. At the time, Jericho was watching the match from behind the curtain and believed that Lesnar was working a shoot by attacking 'The Viper' in the ring.

When Lesnar made his way back through the WWE curtain, Jericho was waiting for him. Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer noted that Jericho wanted to check on Orton who suffered a legitimate concussion in the match - and asked Michael Hayes if that was the agreed finish of the bout without a response.

Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet reported that Lesnar got annoyed with Jericho loudly calling the finish of the match "bull****" backstage. This led to Lesnar telling Jericho to mind his own business, which spurned more questions from 'Y2J'.

Lesnar reportedly then shoved Jericho, who then got into straight back in Lesnar's face. Shortly afterward, Lesnar kissed Jericho on the forehead and said: "kiss me back p****."

Jericho wasn't backing down and was ready to fight, but Lesnar was ushered away after Triple H and Vince McMahon got in the middle of the pair. TalkSPORT reported that Jericho was the one that McMahon blamed for the altercation, apparently feeling that he should have acted more professionally.

