5 WWE stars who have had a brush with the law

WWE has a long and proud legacy in sports entertainment, with a roster stacked with iconic names through the years. While the superstars have often been celebrated for their in-ring success and championship triumphs, headlines haven't always been positive. Over the years, numerous WWE talents have made the news for legal troubles, sparking controversies outside the squared circle.

From DUI arrests to more serious charges, some of these incidents have temporarily affected careers, while others have become just another chapter in a storied journey.

Here are a few WWE stars who have had real-life run-ins with the law.

#5. Liv Morgan

While Liv Morgan has been making a name for herself over the past couple of years, back in December 2023, she was arrested in Florida for possession of marijuana and drugs without a prescription.

Morgan was later released on bond and WWE did not take disciplinary action, though the incident became a trending topic among fans. The arrest led to Liv making headlines for not quite the usual reason. But, the charges were dropped soon and the star has ensured her work in the ring and outside makes the news now and the arrest didn’t impact her career.

#4. Jimmy Uso

Jimmy Uso has got himself on the wrong side of the law numerous times over the years. The former Undisputed Tag Team Champion has been one of the most acclaimed astonishing stars in the industry but has had several DUI-related arrests in the past.

However, despite his legal problems, WWE didn’t suspend him and allowed him to be an active part of the roster, including being part of one the biggest storylines in the history of the entire industry.

#3. Jey Uso

Like Jimmy, Jey Uso has had his own encounters with the law. Back in 2018, Jey was arrested in Texas for DUI while WWE was on a roll, with successful shows all over. Speculations of him failing sobriety tests surfaced online, which made some impact on his career.

The incident briefly made headlines, affecting The Usos' rise as a top tag team. The company issued a statement but did not publicly discipline Jey, and he returned to TV shortly after. The arrest, while not career-damaging, left a mark on his record, especially with his ability to travel overseas for shows.

#2. Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar has often made headlines during his various exploits, including his time in the WWE, MMA, and NFL, over the years, but the most controversial one came back in 2001, before his rise in WWE. The star was arrested in Louisville, Kentucky while training in Ohio Valley Wrestling when he was charged with possession of anabolic steroids.

While the charges were dropped later on, the arrest quickly caught media attention due to Lesnar’s physical appearance and potential future in the company. Though it didn’t hurt his career, it remains a notable early bump in the road for The Beast Incarnate.

#1. WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin

One of the greatest stars to ever step foot in the squared circle has also had his fair share of issues with the law. Back in 2002, Stone Cold Steve Austin was arrested and charged for alleged domestic abuse of his former wife, Debra Marshall.

The incident affected the legendary superstar’s career for once, but Austin later pleaded 'No Contest' and was given a year’s probation, a fine, and community service. Both the company and the star parted ways at some point to let the heat subside. Though the issue didn’t end his career, it marked a dark chapter in the history of one of wrestling’s most beloved figures.

