5 WWE stars who can qualify for the men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match on RAW

WWE began to hold men's Money in the Bank qualifying matches on SmackDown last Friday. Solo Sikoa outlasted Rey Fenix and "Big Jim" Jimmy Uso in a Triple Threat match to become the first star to qualify for the men's MITB Ladder Match for the PLE of the same name on June 7.

Ad

Aleister Black vs. LA Knight vs. Shinsuke Nakamura will be the next qualifying match next Friday. RAW is set to start their own set of qualifiers this Monday, although participants have yet to be announced.

Let's look at five WWE stars who could qualify for the men's MITB ladder match on Monday's episode of the red brand.

#1. Sami Zayn

Sami Zayn. (Photo: WWE.com)

There have been plenty of hints over the past few months about Sami Zayn's desire to become a world champion. Zayn had an opportunity when Seth Rollins offered him a spot on the SmackDown roster, but he turned it down. He has drawn the ire of The Trifecta of Terror, and things are set to escalate at Saturday Night's Main Event.

Ad

Trending

However, it's not hard to think about Zayn still wanting to fulfill his dream of winning a world title one day. One way to do it is to win the Money in the Bank briefcase, and his pursuit could start by qualifying for this year's MITB ladder match.

#2. WWE Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio

Ad

Dominik Mysterio is one of the most popular WWE stars on the roster today. Despite his heel act, Mysterio has been cheered by fans since he won the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 41.

The company could ride his momentum toward a Money in the Bank win, cementing himself as a top heel who gets babyface reactions. With Finn Balor, JD McDonagh, and Carlito busy with Penta and AJ Styles, 'Dirty' Dom could sneak in and qualify for the MITB ladder match.

Ad

#3. Rusev

Rusev. (Photo: WWE.com)

Since returning to WWE, Rusev has made it known that his goal is to help other stars redeem themselves. He's using 'The Redeemer' gimmick perfectly at this point, making Otis tap out two weeks ago and beating up Akira Tozawa.

Ad

However, for fans to take him more seriously, the Bulgarian Brute might need to redeem himself first. One way to do it is by winning the Money in the Bank briefcase and possibly fulfilling his potential by becoming a world champion.

#4. Karrion Kross

Ad

Karrion Kross has found a way to turn himself into one of the most over acts in WWE. Kross has reportedly been atop merchandise sales over the past few weeks, which could lead to a huge push. Fans have been waiting for it since he delivered a work-shoot promo after WrestleMania 41.

Kross hasn't had a big match on RAW since losing to AJ Styles before WrestleMania. Maybe his push starts by qualifying for the MITB ladder match and winning the briefcase, which could be perfect for his character.

Ad

#5. Ludwig Kaiser

Ludwig Kaiser. (Photo: WWE.com)

Another star lost in the shuffle recently is Ludwig Kaiser, who was seemingly ignored once again last week. Kaiser was being interviewed when Bron Breakker attacked Jey Uso backstage. He made a promise before WrestleMania about making a name for himself, but that hasn't happened yet.

With MITB qualifying matches starting on Monday, Kaiser also has an opportunity to reclaim his momentum. He could get an upset victory and become the first RAW star to qualify for this year's MITB ladder match.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author JP David Juan Paolo David has been covering all things WWE for Sportskeeda since 2020 and has eight years of experience in content writing. He holds a degree in Agriculture but has been a fan of pro wrestling since a kid. This love for the entertainment sport led him to write about it.



Juan writes well-researched articles, not only to ensure that he presents readers with correct facts and figures but also because he wants to learn as much as possible about the topics he writes about.



Edge is Juan’s all-time favorite wrestler. He grew up watching Edge and Christian and was a huge fan of their tag team. So much so, that if he could go back in time he would manage the duo. And let them know that he can play their entrance themes with a kazoo!



Besides wrestling, Juan loves to watch NBA or a Dortmund game. He also enjoys watching TV and movies during his free time. He works as a writer in SK’s basketball division. Know More