5 WWE Superstars who complained about another wrestler post-match

WWE Superstars usually show respect to each other after a match by shaking hands when they return to the backstage area.

Of course, that time-honored tradition only takes place when a match has gone according to plan. On rare occasions, an incident can occur during an in-ring encounter which causes issues between superstars backstage. In some cases, WWE management even has to get involved to settle a disagreement.

For example, in 1991, a backstage complaint was made about The Undertaker’s ability to safely execute his iconic tombstone piledriver finisher. A decade later, Chris Jericho’s alleged carelessness was also discussed backstage after he gave an opponent a black eye.

In this article, let’s count down five WWE Superstars who complained about another wrestler after a match.

#5 Hulk Hogan complained about The Undertaker in WWE

One of The Undertaker’s first major WWE moments took place at Survivor Series 1991 when he defeated Hulk Hogan for the WWE Championship. Six days later, Hogan won the title back from his rookie opponent at This Tuesday In Texas.

In 2020, The Undertaker was asked by ESPN’s Pete Rosenberg to explain why he immediately lost the title. The WWE legend confirmed that Hogan complained about suffering a neck injury during their tombstone spot at Survivor Series.

“That was crazy. It started out bad, and it progressively got worse. Hogan claims that I hurt him on the tombstone during the pay-per-view. So I’m thinking to myself, like I didn’t find out until Tuesday. I knew there was going to be another pay-per-view, but I didn’t know I was going to drop the belt back, or what was going on. That came up out of nowhere,” The Undertaker said. [H/T 411mania]

Following the match, The Undertaker returned backstage to find Hulk Hogan laying on Vince McMahon’s office floor claiming to be in pain. Paramedics even attended to Hogan, who asked for someone to get his wife and kids on the phone.

The Undertaker initially felt “devastated” about hurting Hogan, but his attitude changed when other superstars accused his opponent of faking the injury. From that moment on, ‘Taker said he was polite around Hogan but his “radar was always up” whenever they interacted.

