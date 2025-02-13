5 WWE stars who could cost John Cena the Men's Elimination Chamber Match

John Cena has embarked on his WWE retirement tour, and the Greatest of All Time wants to win another world title before retiring. WWE has heavily advertised Cena’s final run in the company, and the legend came close to winning the 2025 Royal Rumble. WWE fans are excited to see what the future holds for their favorite babyface, especially with Elimination Chamber on the horizon.

John Cena has already declared himself for the match without needing to qualify for it. He will be locked inside the steel structure with CM Punk, Logan Paul, Drew McIntyre, and two more stars.

His dreams could be shattered if any superstars were announced for the match or outside interference came the way. Cena could lose his final shot at a world title match at ‘Mania.

Check out the five WWE stars who could cost John Cena the Men’s Elimination Chamber Match early next month.

#5. Logan Paul could set up his WrestleMania 41 feud

Logan Paul is one of the biggest heels in WWE. The crowd loves to boo him, and he could do the unthinkable to gain even more heat from fans.

At Elimination Chamber, John Cena and Logan Paul could have a good exchange in the ring. Ultimately, The Greatest of All Time could eliminate Paul from the match.

The Maverick could vent his frustration by attacking Cena after his elimination. He could leave the 16-time world champion in a heap, allowing someone else to pin him and cost him his WrestleMania dream.

The fallout could be a massive contest between John Cena and Logan Paul at The Show of Shows. The two part-time workers could put on a great show that would make headlines all around the world.

#4. Omos looks to make a statement in WWE

Omos has been off television for several months. He last competed in the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal in April 2024 and lost the contest.

AJ Styles recently returned after an injury and said he would love to bring Omos back to the ring behind the scenes. However, The Nigerian Giant could return on his own and make an impact to get going ahead of WrestleMania 41.

Omos recently stated that he would love to “take a stab” at John Cena and retire him from the ring. Their rivalry could ignite if Omos appears at the Elimination Chamber to attack Cena either before he enters the match or during it, costing him his world championship bout.

The Greatest of All Time has had some phenomenal matches against the biggest athletes sports entertainment has ever seen. He could help put The Nigerian Giant on the map with a big match at WrestleMania 41.

#3. Randy Orton could return to cost his best friend

Randy Orton has been out of competition since Kevin Owens hit him with the banned Package Piledriver. Many WWE fans are waiting for The Viper to return and exact revenge on The Prizefighter.

However, Orton’s priority list could look very different heading into WrestleMania 41. The Viper could come back at Elimination Chamber to enter the cage when a superstar exits and attacks John Cena, which costs him the contest.

Randy Orton's reason could be as simple as preventing Cena from having another Mania main event and possibly breaking the world title record. He could also set his eyes on breaking the record before he retires.

#2. Kevin Owens continues his destructive behavior

Kevin Owens has been on a sick and twisted path since turning heel. He has hit Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, and former best friend Sami Zayn with the banned Package Piledriver move to injure them.

The Prizefighter could return at Elimination Chamber to do something similar to John Cena on the steel structure. This could render Cena unable to finish the match and injure him for some time.

The two can then meet at WrestleMania 41 to reignite their rivalry. Kevin Owens could state that John Cena was the Cody Rhodes of the past, and that’s why he hates him.

#1. Roman Reigns could take out John Cena from Elimination Chamber

Roman Reigns will watch from the sidelines as CM Punk and Seth Rollins will likely enter the Elimination Chamber match with an Undisputed WWE Championship contest at WrestleMania in sight.

The OTC could return to the show to enter the steel structure when a superstar exits to target both Punk and Rollins after what happened at the Royal Rumble. Roman Reigns could inadvertently take out The Greatest of All Time during his attack on the two men and cost him the match.

While Reigns will likely face Punk and Rollins in a Triple Threat Match at ‘Mania, he could take on John Cena in a rivalry after the big PLE.

