5 WWE stars you forgot were Paul Heyman guys

Paul Heyman is currently aligned with Roman Reigns on WWE SmackDown. The veteran has served as The Wiseman for The Tribal Chief since 2020. Heyman was inducted into the Hall of Fame last year during the WrestleMania XL weekend in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Heyman has helped guide Reigns to the most success he has ever had in his career. He also used to be the manager of CM Punk, and he currently owes the 46-year-old a favor for agreeing to team up with the OG Bloodline at Survivor Series: WarGames 2024.

Listed below are five stars you probably forgot were Paul Heyman guys.

#5. Curtis Axel and Paul Heyman were briefly aligned in WWE

Curtis Axel is the son of WWE legend Mr. Perfect (Curt Hennig) and has not competed in a match in almost five years. The veteran was released in 2020 after spending 13 years with the promotion.

Paul Heyman served as Axel's manager in 2013, but the partnership ultimately failed. Axel had a lot of potential but was never able to reach the top of the company. However, the former Intercontinental Champion recently suggested that he would like to return to the company to compete with CM Punk.

#4. The Hall of Famer managed Cesaro

Cesaro had a remarkable career as a WWE Superstar and spent 11 years with the promotion. He was part of a popular tag team known as The Bar alongside Sheamus, and the duo became tag team champions several times. The Swiss Superman also had some success as a singles star in the company, winning the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal in 2014, and is also a former United States Champion.

When Paul Heyman was paired with Cesaro in 2014, it seemed like the former champion was destined for great things. The partnership was supposed to elevate him on the card, but that was not the case. The 44-year-old currently works for All Elite Wrestling and performs as Claudio Castagnoli.

#3. The legend managed Stone Cold Steve Austin in WCW

Stone Cold Steve Austin is regarded as one of the biggest stars the wrestling business has ever seen. However, it wasn't always that way, and the legend struggled to find his way earlier in his career.

He spent some time as "Stunning" Steve Austin in WCW and was paired with Paul Heyman as his manager. Heyman would later bring Austin to ECW after Eric Bischoff fired him.

The Texas Rattlesnake recently defeated Kevin Owens in an impromptu match at WrestleMania 38 and has hinted that he would be open to making an appearance at this year's Show of Show in Las Vegas, Nevada.

#2. Paul Heyman managed The Big Show over 20 years ago

Big Show parted ways with WWE in 2021 and went on to sign with All Elite Wrestling. The legend still works for AEW and sometimes does commentary for the promotion.

Paul Heyman became Big Show's manager in 2002 and helped him become the WWE Champion. The 59-year-old also reunited with Big Show in 2006 and guided him to a reign as ECW Champion.

#1. The Undertaker was once aligned with Heyman

The Undertaker became a household name in the wrestling industry but was known earlier in his career as Mean Mark Callous. Paul Heyman and the veteran worked together in WCW in 1990, but The Deadman went on to become a legend after leaving the promotion.

Paul Bearer became The Undertaker's manager in WWE, a perfect fit for the iconic character. The Phenom has not competed since his victory over AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36.

