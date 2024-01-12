5 WWE stars Jade Cargill must kick off a feud with if she competes in the 2024 Royal Rumble

Currently, the plans WWE has for Jade Cargill are unknown. But there is heavy speculation that she may make her in-ring debut at the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble match. The 31-year-old star made her on-screen debut at Fastlane 2023. She also appeared on Friday Night SmackDown, where she had a brief interaction with Charlotte Flair.

Her last television appearance to date came on NXT Halloween Havoc. The former AEW TBS Champion watched the NXT Championship match between Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria. She also had a stare-down with The Man.

Here are five WWE stars Jade Cargill must feud with if she competes in the 2024 Royal Rumble.

#5. Zelina Vega hasn't had a high-profile feud since 2023

Zelina Vega’s last high-profile feud came at the Backlash 2023 Premium Live Event. The First Lady of LWO squared off against Rhea Ripley for the SmackDown Women’s Championship at the Puerto Rico PLE. She lost the match and hasn’t competed for a top title since.

The SmackDown star had an interesting exchange with Nick Aldis that may lead to a big match at the 2024 Royal Rumble. Who knows, we may see Zelina Vega cross paths with Jade Cargill in the Women’s Rumble match to build a potential singles feud.

#4. Asuka can have a great match with just about anyone

Asuka hasn’t declared for the 2024 Royal Rumble at the time of the writing. The Empress of Tomorrow won the first Women’s Rumble Match in 2018. She has feuded with almost every big name in the promotion to date.

The WWE Universe is well aware of Asuka’s ability to get a great match out of anyone. The former Women’s Champion has got the very best out of her opponents in the past. She’d make a great first feud for Jade Cargill on the main roster.

#3. Rhea Ripley is the reigning WWE Women’s World Champion

Rhea Ripley is the first and current Women’s World Champion on WWE RAW. The Eradicator of The Judgment Day may turn face because of the massive reception she got during her latest interaction with Nia Jax on the red brand.

While many fans want Becky Lynch to face Rhea Ripley for the World Title at WrestleMania 40, they may not mind a triple threat featuring The Man, Mami, and Cargill on the Grandest Stage of Them All come April.

#2. Becky Lynch is one of the best talkers on the mic today

Becky Lynch teased a feud with Jade during their staring contest at NXT Halloween Havoc last year. The Man is now looking to claim the World Title she hasn’t held in two years. Lynch is expected to square off against Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 40 with a potential win at Elimination Chamber 2024.

The Man is one of the best on the mic and between the ropes. She and Jade Cargill could have a solid feud following WrestleMania 40.

#1. Bianca Belair vs. Jade Cargill is a WrestleMania-level match

Fans and pundits have been wanting to see Bianca Belair vs. Jade Cargill for a long time. Both women have been impressive athletes since their high school days. They are extremely strong and can pull off some amazing feats of strength inside the squared circle.

Plus, they’ve had some long title runs in the past. There’s no bigger stage for this match than WrestleMania. It remains to be seen if fans will get this dream match in 2024 or 2025.

