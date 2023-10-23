5 WWE stars who could join Team RAW at Survivor Series

The resurrection of the Brand Supremacy concept at this year's Survivor Series premium live event has sparked a renewed fervor among fans. This was hinted at by the company following the dramatic events involving Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce on the latest episode of SmackDown.

Jey Uso's surprise assault on Jimmy Uso has ignited the long-dormant rivalry between RAW and SmackDown, leading to heightened speculation and anticipation within the WWE Universe.

As the tension continues to escalate between the two brands, the impending clash at Survivor Series promises to deliver a thrilling showdown. With that in mind, let's discuss five superstars who could join the red brand in this brand warfare.

#5. Jey Uso could join Team RAW for Survivor Series

One potential addition to Team RAW for this year's Survivor Series could be none other than Jey Uso. His pivotal role in the recent confrontation between the General Managers indicates his potential involvement in the Brand Warfare event. Moreover, Jey Uso's current status as one of the prominent babyfaces on the red brand further solidifies the possibility of his inclusion in Team RAW

Likewise, Jimmy Uso might also join Team SmackDown, intensifying the battle for Brand Supremacy and the personal feud between the Samoan twins in the company.

#4. Bronson Reed could join Team RAW

Bronson Reed is another potential candidate to be a member of Team RAW in the Battle for Brand Supremacy. Recently, the company has been pushing Reed and even gave him a title shot against Gunther, which he lost despite an intense bout.

With this recent booking direction for Reed, his addition to Team RAW seems like a significant possibility.

#3. Drew McIntyre might join forces with Team RAW

Drew McIntyre is set to face Seth Rollins in a World Heavyweight Championship match at Crown Jewel 2023. However, if The Scottish Warrior somehow fails to dethrone The Visionary in their championship match, then it is possible that McIntyre may join forces with Team Red for this year's Survivor Series premium live event.

The addition of Drew McIntyre to the Team Red lineup would undoubtedly bolster the team as they prepare for brand warfare.

#2. Sami Zayn could also join Team RAW at Survivor Series

Another potential addition to Team RAW could be Sami Zayn, especially after Kevin Owens was traded to SmackDown. With Zayn now operating as a singles superstar in the company, involving him in the Battle for Brand Supremacy would provide a fresh start.

Moreover, given Owens' move to the blue brand, having Zayn join Team RAW would likely set the stage for a confrontation between the two friends at Survivor Series. However, this scenario will only unfold if The Prizefighter joins the team of his respective brand.

#1. Cody Rhodes likely to join Team RAW at Survivor Series

Cody Rhodes is a major name that could join the Monday Night RAW team in this Brand Warfare. Alongside Jey Uso, The American Nightmare is one of the prominent babyfaces on the red brand. Given their recent loss of the Undisputed Tag Team titles, including both Jey and Rhodes in Team RAW would add significant anticipation to the match.

Also, the possibility of Bloodline members joining Team SmackDown for this battle would add more fuel not only between RAW vs. SmackDown but also between Cody and the Samoan faction.