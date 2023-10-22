5 WWE stars who could join Team SmackDown at Survivor Series 2023

Amid the recent excitement among fans, Survivor Series 2023 has garnered significant anticipation, further fueled by the intense altercation between Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce.

In a surprising turn of events, Jey Uso made an unexpected appearance on SmackDown, intervening in the conflict between The Bloodline and John Cena by attacking Jimmy Uso on the show.

However, the backstage aftermath saw Nick imposing a hefty $10,000 fine on the former Right Hand Man, prompting a confrontation with Adam Pearce. The heated exchange between the two officials hinted at the potential inception of Brand Warfare within the company, setting the stage for an exhilarating build-up to this year's Survivor Series Premium Live Event.

With that in mind, let's discuss five superstars who could join the Blue brand in this Brand Warfare.

#5. Jimmy Uso could join Team SmackDown for Survivor Series 2023

One potential addition to the blue brand lineup for the upcoming Survivor Series Premium Live Event could be none other than Jimmy Uso. Recent events on the SmackDown saw a heated confrontation between Jimmy and Jey, sparking conflicts between the respective brand managers.

These developments seem to hint at the imminent involvement of Jimmy Uso in the impending Brand Warfare leading up to the event.

#4. Kevin Owens could join forces with Team SmackDown

Another potential addition to the blue brand's arsenal for the brand supremacy battle could be Kevin Owens. The Prizefighter was recently traded to SmackDown from Monday Night RAW. Since his return to Friday Nights, Owens has yet to kick off his first feud.

However, one potential direction for the former Universal Champion could be to join Team SmackDown in the lead-up to Survivor Series 2023. Owens has previously participated in traditional Survivor Series matches, representing his brand at the premium live event.

#3. Solo Sikoa could join Team SmackDown

Not only Jimmy Uso, but Solo Sikoa might also be another Bloodline member who could join the forces of Team Blue ahead of the Survivor Series Premium Live Event. If this scenario unfolds, it will mark the first Survivor Series traditional match for the Enforcer.

Additionally, the involvement of The Bloodline in this traditional match will generate significant interest among fans, as the Bloodline Saga might bring more twists and turns during the bout.

#2. AJ Styles could return to join Team SmackDown

AJ Styles is indeed a strong candidate who could join the blue brand in the battle for Brand Supremacy. The Phenomenal One is currently out of the storyline due to an injury angle, which saw the Samoan faction attack him backstage, resulting in his hospitalization.

However, Styles might make a comeback shortly after Crown Jewel, and if he doesn't go against Roman Reigns in a singles clash, then joining Team SmackDown could be one of the potential directions for The Phenomenal One.

In the past, AJ Styles was also part of Team SmackDown in this traditional match and emerged victorious over RAW in 2016.

#1. Bobby Lashley could also join the Team SmackDown

Despite portraying a villainous character, Bobby Lashley is also another name that could represent the blue brand in this Brand Warfare. Currently embroiled in a feud against the Latino World Order, the All Mighty might switch gears after Crown Jewel, potentially aligning with Team SmackDown for the battle of brand supremacy.

Lashley's inclusion in the team would be an intriguing choice and could provide an advantage for the blue brand against its red brand counterparts.