5 WWE stars who could join The Rock’s ‘Authority’ faction

The Rock made a massive return to World Wrestling Entertainment this week on SmackDown, leaving the world talking. The Final Boss first announced the return of WrestleMania to New Orleans in 2026, before calling out the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes.

He waxed eloquent about The American Nightmare and called him a friend. The Final Boss then shocked the world when he asked Cody to be 'his' champion, making sure to remind everyone of the powers he held as a board member of TKO. The Brahma Bull then gave Rhodes time to think over his offer, stating that in Toronto at Elimination Chamber on March 1, the champ could give his answer to him in person.

With his offer, it is seemingly clear that the Final Boss is using his position to make some major developments in the company, and might create a new 'Authority' faction, like Triple H did back in 2014, to change the landscape of the company.

While Cody Rhodes will give his answer at Elimination Chamber, let's check out a few names who could join The Final Boss in his 'Authority' faction should it come to fruition:

#5. Cody Rhodes

The American Nightmare has seemingly been given a clear offer to join The Final Boss as a corporate champion and turn heel, which has made headlines around the globe. While Rhodes might not accept the offer, he is the first name who could turn to the dark side and join the 'Authority' faction.

An alliance between both men could change the landscape of the World Championship picture in the Stamford-based promotion, with Rhodes getting one great opportunity after another and powers of his own as the corporate champion.

#4. The Rock's daughter Ava

The Final Boss' daughter, Ava, has been doing an incredible job as the General Manager of NXT over the past few months. Both stars came face-to-face during the legend's appearance on the black and silver brand earlier this year. He stated that his daughter was the "Final Boss" of the developmental brand.

Ava could join The Final Boss in the new 'Authority' faction, making some major decisions and surprising the WWE Universe. Further, with her father being a member of TKO's board of directors, Shawn Michaels and Triple H might not have an option to confront the 23-year-old and make things right.

#3. Triple H

The Game himself could align with The Final Boss to send shockwaves all around. Triple H has been doing an incredible job as the creative head of WWE, and could end up being even more if he aligned with The Rock to form a new version of the 'Authority'.

With Triple H being in charge, he has changed the landscape of the company almost without even interfering personally. However, if he joins The Rock, he could seemingly be involved in every storyline in a more prominent way enhancing them considerably.

#2. Seth Rollins

The Rock's WrestleMania XL opponent Seth Rollins is not a very big fan of The Final Boss character and the powers that he asserts. However, the Visionary was the center of attraction of the original faction, The Authority, alongside Triple H and Stephanie McMahon.

Rollins has been speculated to turn heel to feud with names like CM Punk and Roman Reigns for months now. A possible alignment with The Rock could end up being the best way for him to turn to the dark side and take the WWE Universe by storm. Further, it could also lead to a storyline between The Final Boss and The Tribal Chief, which the world has been anticipating for years.

#1. Drew McIntyre

The Scottish Psycopath Drew McIntyre has been one of the most hardworking and deserving stars on the roster in recent years. However, the former World Heavyweight Champion has still not got what he deserves. McIntyre clearly has some problems with the current management of WWE and needs a big story to enhance his character as a heel.

Aligning with The Rock and joining The 'Authority' could end up being a career-altering move for McIntyre. The latter could get closer to a World Title whenever he wants, using his power to do whatever he wishes, which would make him one of the most hated stars in the promotion.

Fans will now have to wait and see what happens when The Rock makes his return to WWE at Elimination Chamber and if such a faction could be in the works.

