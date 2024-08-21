5 WWE stars who may never wrestle full-time again

WWE has one of the biggest rosters in the entire pro wrestling industry, with a diverse array of talents. However, several superstars are currently on hiatus, including some of the top names in the Stamford-based promotion. While many are sidelined due to injury, others have been notably absent from programming due to personal reasons.

Among them are some superstars who have furtively started to embrace other aspects of life, leaving behind their in-ring careers. While it could be a poignant realization, a lot of talents might adopt a part-time schedule upon their potential return to the company. The ever-changing landscape of the Stamford-based promotion could see a significant shift in the coming years.

Let's look at five WWE stars who may never wrestle full-time again.

Trending

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

#5. Carmella

Carmella is one of the most prominent names in the women's division and she has been away from television since March 2023 due to maternity leave. However, The Princess of Staten Island may never return to WWE as a full-time wrestler after embracing motherhood. The 36-year-old could adopt a relatively lighter schedule to spend family time with her child and nurture her son's growing phase.

She might occasionally wrestle in the Stamford-based promotion and work as an enhancement talent to elevate other superstars in the women's division.

#4. Omos

Omos is one of those superstars whose appearance in WWE is already very rare. Regardless, he did appear in several intriguing feuds at regular intervals while MVP was serving as his manager. However, with the latter's departure, The Nigerian Giant may never return to the company as a full-timer.

His appearances could become extremely minimal with the Stamford-based promotion using him as a special attraction. WWE could reserve Omos for special occasions to build show-stopping matches that would garner attention and hype. This will create a much bigger impact, with him maintaining an aura of invincibility.

#3. Alexa Bliss

Alexa Bliss is one of the biggest names in the women's division and she is currently on a hiatus due to her parenting obligations. There is a good possibility that she could never wrestle as a full-timer again. Little Miss Bliss is currently embracing motherhood, and she will likely reserve the majority of her time for her family.

She could adopt a part-time schedule upon her return and make sporadic appearances in the Stamford-based promotion. Alexa Bliss has been the torchbearer for the women's division for years. However, she will likely prioritize giving optimum time to her family, leaving her full-time wrestling status behind.

Fans would be patiently waiting to see Little Miss Bliss return to the ring soon.

#2. Seth Rollins

One of the biggest WWE Superstars who might never wrestle full-time again is Seth Rollins. The Visionary is reportedly away from television due to a chronic issue and some sort of injury. Rollins has a history of back issues and several injuries, which could prompt him to adopt a lighter schedule.

The former World Heavyweight Champion could become a part-time wrestler to extend the longevity of his in-ring career. With injuries taking a toll on his body, he might preferably avoid competing regularly on weekly shows and PLEs. Seth Rollins could be a regular part of WWE but may not wrestle often.

#1. Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch is another shocking name on the list who may never wrestle full-time again. The Man is currently enjoying free-agent status as she did not sign a new contract with WWE. However, Lynch has been exploring several other options outside the realm of pro wrestling since her departure.

There is a good possibility that she has left her full-time in-ring career behind for a while and is planning to dive into other ventures. Although Becky Lynch could return to WWE at some point, she could adopt a part-time schedule now that she has nothing much left to prove in the Stamford-based promotion.

It will be interesting to see how things shape up for all the abovementioned superstars in the coming time.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback