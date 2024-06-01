Going to Hollywood, Exploring other promotions & more — 5 possible directions for Becky Lynch after leaving WWE

Becky Lynch will definitely go down as one of the legends in WWE history. She was signed under a multi-year deal with the Stamford-based promotion. However, Lynch's WWE contract officially ended today, June 1, 2024, and she is now a free agent.

Therefore, fans have been wondering what her next step would be, given that there are no reports of her striking a new deal with WWE as of now. There are several new opportunities for Big Time Becks now that her contract with the Stamford-based promotion is up.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Let's look at five possible directions for Becky Lynch after leaving WWE.

#5. Exploring other ventures

Becky Lynch has remained a part of WWE for several years, having a very busy schedule. Now that she is no longer tied to any promotion, The Man could explore other ventures outside the realm of pro wrestling. She could launch her new brand or business venture as an initiative to cater to her fanbase.

Lynch launched her new book in March 2024. Therefore, she could look to cater to a wider audience and launch a clothing brand or a fitness program, delving into a whole new dimension. Becky could also collaborate with gaming brands and indulge in partnerships.

Therefore, Big Time Becks could dive into several ventures and invest her time to develop her brand amid her free agency.

#4. Making appearances in other promotions

Becky Lynch is now officially a free agent, which opens the doors for several exciting things. The former Women's World Champion has a good avenue to explore other opportunities in the pro wrestling industry.

While the prospect of her joining another promotion is unlikely, she could, however, make appearances in other promotions in the meantime.

She could make one-off appearances in promotions such as TNA Wrestling and New Japan Pro-Wrestling, which will significantly grab fans' attention. With her appearance, The Man could also open the doors for potential crossovers and collaborations between WWE and these promotions.

#3. Spending time with her family

A major challenge that WWE Superstars encounter, while they are on board with the company, is staying away from their families. Such is the case with Becky Lynch, as she often had to remain preoccupied, unable to spend much time with her daughter, Roux, due to her obligations with the Stamford-based promotion.

Therefore, with her WWE contract expired, The Man could take a long break to spend some quality time with her family. She, along with her daughter and Seth Rollins, who is currently on a hiatus, could go for holidays amid her break.

Becky Lynch could take adequate time to focus on her physical health now that she is away from the squared circle. This would significantly help her recuperate and provide her with family time.

#2. Negotiating a new contract with WWE

Over the years, Becky Lynch has established herself as a megastar in the Stamford-based promotion. Therefore, it is highly unlikely that she would join any other promotions outside of WWE.

The former Women's World Champion could negotiate a new deal with the company in the meantime. This could eventually lead to WWE offering Becky one of the biggest contracts in the history of the women's division, which could be a whopping eight-figure deal.

Expand Tweet

The Man could negotiate a lucrative new contract with WWE that offers her more leverage and gives her more freedom.

#1. Becky Lynch could go to Hollywood

One of the biggest things that could happen amid her free agent status is Becky Lynch exploring options in the entertainment industry. With her unfathomable fanbase, she could go to Hollywood for acting or television appearances, leveraging her popularity and charisma to extend her career beyond the vicinity of pro wrestling.

While Lynch may not permanently move to Hollywood, she could go there for a few months to shoot a film or a show.

Becky Lynch could return to WWE after a few months, just in time for SummerSlam 2024, and once again rule the women's division.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback