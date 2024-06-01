Becky Lynch receives an offer from major promotion after her WWE contract expires

A big promotion has extended an invitation to Becky Lynch following reports of her WWE contract expiring emerged recently. Matt Cardona, formerly known as Zack Ryder, who is the General Manager of GCW, has invited The Man to attend the company's upcoming show this Sunday.

For weeks, there has been rampant speculation about Lynch's future as her WWE deal was nearing its expiration. It has also been rumored that the former Women's World Champion was set for a "very extended" absence from wrestling. Now, Fightful Select is reporting that Becky Lynch's contract has finally expired, leaving doors open for a potential jump to another major promotion.

As soon as the news of Lynch becoming a free agent became public, Matt Cardona took to X/Twitter to send an open invitation to her. Cardona, who recently underwent surgery and serves as GCW's General Manager, invited The Man to attend the company's Cage of Survival event this Sunday.

"As GCW General Manager, I am personally inviting@BeckyLynchWWE to @GCWrestling_Cage of Survival this Sunday!" Matt Cardona shared.

Cardona was among the many names who were released from WWE in April 2020. However, he quickly established himself as one of the most sought-after names on the independent circuit and has also made appearances in AEW.

Eric Bischoff on Becky Lynch taking a hiatus from WWE

On a recent episode of his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff speculated the reason behind Becky Lynch wanting to take a hiatus from WWE and wrestling in particular. Bischoff believes that The Man might be looking to devote some time to her family.

The former RAW General Manager also added that since Becky Lynch was a beloved performer, fans would readily embrace her whenever she chose to step back into the limelight.

"I know that they travel. Becky and Seth get to travel with their child. So that makes it easier but there still a part of your life and part of your child's childhood that you kind of don't want to miss. being on the road, you're gonna miss some of that, even if you're together. So, it wouldn't surprise me a bit. And I think you're absolutely 100 percent on the money. I think the relationship is there and Becky's star status is firmly entrenched. So she can afford to step away for three, four, or five months or six months or a year because guess what will happen when she's gone? Anticipation. Absence makes the heart grow fonder," Eric Bischoff said.

Becky Lynch's most recent match came on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, where she failed to capture the Women's World Championship from Liv Morgan in a Steel Cage Match.

