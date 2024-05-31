Becky Lynch and 4 stars who can join AEW following WWE contract expiry

AEW and WWE are two of the leading pro wrestling promotions. All Elite Wrestling recently celebrated its five-year anniversary in Las Vegas with the 2024 edition of Double or Nothing. WWE, on the other hand, will head to Scotland for Clash at the Castle 2024 in June. Both companies can boast about having some of the best wrestling talent from across the world.

However, several major names who have worked in the Stamford-based promotion and whose contracts are due to expire soon could be poised to jump ship to All Elite Wrestling.

From former champions like Mercedes Mone to Hall of Famers like Adam Copeland, many former WWE figures have made their way to AEW. Let us take a look at five stars who could follow in their footsteps.

#1. The Man comes around: Becky Lynch goes All Elite

Trending

Rumors regarding Becky Lynch's status in WWE have been making the rounds on social media since her loss to Women's World Champion Liv Morgan on RAW this week.

The Man's contract with the promotion is reportedly set to expire very soon, and recent updates have suggested that she may be looking to take an extended time off. The sports entertainment juggernaut does not expect Lynch to depart, given that her husband, Seth Rollins, recently re-signed with the company.

However, there are no reports as of yet as to whether Becky herself has re-signed with WWE. As such, if presented with a lucrative offer, Big Time Becks could conceivably jump ship to AEW as a top star.

A talent of Lynch's stature would work wonders for AEW's women's division, which already has a star-studded roster that includes her old rival and fellow Horsewoman, Mercedes Mone.

#2. All Elite Scrypts: Sidney Akeem (fka Reginald) joins AEW and allies with Mercedes Mone

Expand Tweet

Sidney Akeem began his WWE career in 2020, debuting on SmackDown as an associate of Carmella during the latter's feud against Sasha Banks. The Boss briefly feuded with the former Reginald and even had a match with him in 2021.

Eventually, the four-time 24/7 Champion would be drafted to NXT and re-packaged as the masked wrestler known as Scrypts. Despite his impressive athletic prowess, the 31-year-old star was released by WWE in May this year.

While he is set to debut for GCW in June, Akeem recently reached out to AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone on social media, seemingly hinting at a potential alliance between the former colleagues.

Akeem's past history with The CEO, combined with his excellent in-ring skills, could make the Tennessee native a valuable addition to AEW should he decide to make a deal with the promotion.

#3. Old ties renewed: Dijak joins All Elite Wrestling

Despite being drafted to RAW, Dijak has not yet been utilized on the flagship show on the heels of his two-year run in NXT. Prior to that, he had a questionable tenure on the main roster, where he debuted as a member of Retribution, despite his earlier work in NXT. Dijak has not found considerable success in WWE, with no major programs or title reigns to his name.

Interestingly, according to a recent report from Fightful Select, the 37-year-old star's WWE contract is set to run out in a month. In light of his dissatisfactory creative handling in WWE, Dijak could potentially sign a deal with AEW and Tony Khan. This would allow him to compete as a singles star against top names in the Jacksonville-based promotion, including his former rival Keith Lee.

Dijak also has a history with Prince Nana, with whom he could reunite or possibly feud with the latter's ally, AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland.

#4. Ready, willing, and All Elite: Chad Gable signs with All Elite Wrestling

Chad Gable has been with WWE since 2013 and has undergone significant growth as a performer over the years. He is currently locked in a feud with Sami Zayn over the Intercontinental Title and an overarching storyline regarding his fracturing relationship with his tag partner Otis and with the other members of The Alpha Academy.

However, a recent update from Fightful Select has revealed that Gable's contract with WWE will reportedly expire the following week and that the two parties have not yet reached an agreement.

Although the likelihood of the former multi-time Tag Team Champion leaving WWE in the middle of a major program may be slim, the wealth of competition and opportunities that AEW could offer a talent like Chad Gable can not be denied.

The Olympian could find himself competing against several top AEW stars. He could also renew his rivalry with FTR, with whom he and Jason Jordan had clashed in NXT.

#5. AEW plays The Queen of Harts: Natalya joins AEW

Natalya has emerged as a reliable veteran over the course of her 17-year WWE career. A decorated competitor with singles and tag championship reigns to her name, The Queen of Harts is assumed by many to be a WWE lifer.

However, a recent update revealed that Natalya's contract with World Wrestling Entertainment is set to expire soon and that the former Divas Champion has not yet signed an extension.

While most fans expect Natalya to stay in WWE, the Canadian veteran could conceivably join AEW instead and elevate the company's burgeoning women's division. She could lend her services to the promotion as a talent and as a trainer and become a key asset to Tony Khan and the All Elite Wrestling locker room.

It remains to be seen what the landscape of All Elite Wrestling will look like as the company continues to trade talent with its primary competition.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback