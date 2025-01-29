5 WWE stars who may turn heel at Royal Rumble 2025

WWE Royal Rumble 2025 could pack some surprises for fans, including character changes. The upcoming event will host several superstars, especially thanks to the two Rumble matches that will likely host 60 superstars.

With so many stars booked for the event, fans could see some top names turn heel or babyface on the show. The turns could help push their careers and get better matches and storylines.

Take a look at the five WWE stars who could turn heel at the Royal Rumble 2025 PLE.

#5. Naomi could reveal her secret

Naomi has been working alongside Bianca Belair in WWE. She replaced Jade Cargill to hold the Women’s Tag Team Championship alongside The EST.

Many suspect her to be the one behind the attack on Cargill several weeks ago. She could show her true colors at the 2025 Royal Rumble.

Naomi and Belair have both declared themselves for the Women’s Royal Rumble Match, and they could come across a returning Jade Cargill in the ring.

While The EST could hug her returning partner, Naomi could eliminate her moments later before venting her frustration at Bianca Belair. The story could see Cargill take back the Women’s Tag Team Title from Naomi in the coming weeks to get back together with Bianca Belair.

#4. Jey Uso has been chasing a world title for some time

Jey Uso has functioned as a face in WWE since breaking away from Roman Reigns’ shackles. In fact, his singles run has seen him reach the top of WWE and move a lot of merchandise.

Except for a short Intercontinental Championship run, Jey doesn’t have much to show for the change in his character. The star could vent his frustration during the 2025 Royal Rumble, especially if he is quickly eliminated from the contest.

Jey Uso failed to defeat Gunther at Saturday Night’s Main Event. The pressure could be mounting on the OG Bloodline member, and he could snap and eliminate Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso, or another top babyface from the contest to turn heel.

#3. Sami Zayn could cave in at the 2025 Royal Rumble

Jey Uso isn’t the only star who seems to be getting frustrated in WWE. Sami Zayn tops the list of stars who have been in two minds for some time.

He has already hit Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes with Helluva Kicks by mistake. He has also been upset at what other top stars think about his chances in the 2025 Royal Rumble.

His frustrations could see him do the unthinkable and possibly help Kevin Owens defeat Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship. The heel turn would be great for the star, and a title change before WrestleMania 41 would be refreshing.

Alternatively, fans could see him attack Rollins in the Rumble match and eliminate him from the contest. He could even take out CM Punk and turn heel, earning a lot of heat from fans right away.

#2. Seth Rollins has been looking to get to the top of WWE again

Many WWE stars expected Seth Rollins to turn heel on RAW’s Netflix premiere. He could have done so either during or after his match against CM Punk.

Instead, he took the loss from The Best in the World and stayed down to let him celebrate. The Visionary could vent his frustration during the Royal Rumble and severely beat down CM Punk, possibly leaving him unable to compete further without eliminating him.

The angle could help him go over as a heel right away.

#1. Cody Rhodes could turn heel before WrestleMania 41

Cody Rhodes and CM Punk were face to face in the final segment of WWE RAW before the 2025 Royal Rumble. Both men had some arrows to shoot at each other during their promo battle.

Rhodes was fresh off an attack from Drew McIntyre and an unintentional Helluva Kick from Sami Zayn. It was clear from his eyes that he was furious and not himself that night.

Many fans see Rhodes turning heel soon and having a 'Homelander'-esque run. That could come as soon as the Royal Rumble, especially since he has the Undisputed WWE Championship around his waist.

He could beat down Kevin Owens mercilessly and show heelish traits in his win over The Prizefighter on Saturday. Nick Aldis and others could run out to protect Owens, only to see Rhodes lash out at them.

The heel turn would do his current run a lot of good, as many believe that it has been too bland. He could be the villainous champion many want to see heading into WrestleMania 41.

