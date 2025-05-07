5 WWE stars to miss Backlash 2025

WWE Backlash is set to emanate from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri, and is anticipated to be an action-packed premium live event. Some massive matches have been made official for the show and the excitement among fans is off the charts for this weekend’s fireworks.

Backlash is set to feature some of the biggest names in the industry, including John Cena, Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre, LA Knight, and more, with several opportunities opening up for the company. However, numerous big names are set to miss the spectacle this weekend.

Let’s check out a few big names who might not be in action at the premium live event.

#5. Rhea Ripley

The Eradicator was initially anticipated to team up with IYO SKY and take on the duo of Giulia and Roxanne Perez at Backlash this weekend. However, this week’s edition of RAW turned things around. This match has been made official for the upcoming edition of the red brand.

While this massive tag team match could have been featured at the premium live event, perhaps it would have ended up making the show lengthy, which is one of the biggest things Triple H has focused on since the beginning of his run as the leader of the creative team. Sadly, this means Mami may not feature at this year's Backlash PLE.

#4. WWE World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso

Jey Uso shocked the world when he made Gunther tap out to become the new World Heavyweight Champion at WrestleMania 41. The star has been feuding with Logan Paul on RAW since The Grandest Stage of Them All and was anticipated to defend his title against Paul at Backlash.

However, the feud couldn’t get enough build to raise the stakes in the short span, and WWE opted out of featuring the match this weekend. Rather, it could be a part of the Money in the Bank card next month.

#3. Roman Reigns

The Tribal Chief lost the Triple Threat bout in the main event of Night One of WrestleMania and then left the arena bruised up on RAW after 'Mania when Bron Breakker aligned with Seth Rollins to shock the WWE Universe.

Roman Reigns hasn't shown up on WWE TV over the past couple of weeks and is reportedly taking time off for a few weeks before returning to action to book a massive showdown with The Visionary in the future. The OTC is not scheduled to appear at Backlash and could end up returning in the next couple of weeks on the red brand.

#2. Cody Rhodes

The American Nightmare has not been seen on WWE TV since his loss to John Cena at WrestleMania 41. While the star might end up appearing at Backlash to cost Cena his match against Randy Orton, he is not yet officially booked to appear on the show.

However, the former Undisputed WWE Champion is scheduled to make an appearance on the May 16 edition of Friday Night SmackDown, which could be the platform where he addresses his future following the title loss at The Show of Shows.

#1. Seth Rollins

The Visionary Seth Rollins won the main event Triple Threat showdown at WrestleMania 41 and has been making headlines with his alliance with Paul Heyman and Bron Breakker on WWE RAW. The former World Heavyweight Champion was initially anticipated to team up with Breakker for a match against Roman Reigns and CM Punk, but the tag team battle is seemingly set to take place on a much bigger stage.

This might be the reason Rollins is set to miss Backlash this weekend, but he could continue building up this feud, especially after what happened on this week's edition of the red brand.

Fans will have to wait and see what the Stamford-based promotion has in store for these stars following the premium live event.

