5 WWE stars Randy Orton traveled with

Inside the ring, Randy Orton is considered by many to be one of the most talented WWE Superstars of all time. Away from the squared circle, it is well known that The Viper used to get up to mischief on the road earlier in his career.

Orton joined WWE in 2000 and began training in the Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW) developmental system. After two years, he moved to the main roster and quickly established himself as a future star.

Nowadays, the 14-time world champion is a widely respected veteran in the locker room. Throughout his legendary career, he had his fair share of good and bad influences while traveling to and from WWE events.

In this article, let's look at five WWE stars Orton shared car rides with after shows.

#5. Randy Orton traveled with Maven Huffman

After winning the inaugural Tough Enough competition in 2001, Maven Huffman traveled with WWE stars including Al Snow and D-Von Dudley on SmackDown. He then moved to RAW, where he struck up a friendship with fellow up-and-coming star Randy Orton.

On his popular YouTube channel, Maven said he immediately started traveling with Orton after being drafted to the red brand. He described the former Evolution member as "a guy's guy" and said he always offered to pay for things on the road.

The three-time Hardcore Champion never had any issues with Orton, adding that he was "truly a joy to ride with."

#4. Randy Orton traveled with Stacy Keibler

In the same video, Maven said he and Orton were occasionally joined in the car by Stacy Keibler. At the time, Keibler was one of WWE's most high-profile female talents. She performed as a valet for several RAW stars, including Scott Steiner, Test, and The Dudley Boyz.

Maven revealed that Keibler was often "the voice of reason" during car rides. She prevented him and Orton from getting in trouble and always ensured they made it to their next location safely.

Keibler appeared on television with The Viper several times. She even received an RKO from him in a memorable moment on the March 21, 2005, episode of RAW.

#3. Randy Orton traveled with Mark Jindrak

Batista, Randy Orton, Ric Flair, and Triple H formed the Evolution faction in 2003. Mark Jindrak, best known at the time for his stint in WCW, was considered as a potential member of the group after Batista suffered an injury.

Jindrak discussed his WWE career on David Penzer's Sitting Ringside podcast in 2020. The two-time WCW World Tag Team Champion said he and Orton "had a lot of fun on the road" during their early days in WWE. They also used to "goof off" backstage to entertain their co-workers.

Many superstars, including WWE Hall of Famer Kane, enjoyed Jindrak and Orton's sense of humor.

#2. Randy Orton traveled with Triple H

When Evolution formed, Triple H wanted the group to travel together outside of WWE.

Jindrak even rode with Flair, HHH, and Orton for a short time when he was being considered as a member of the stable. However, The Game grew tired of the former WCW star's immature antics and told Vince McMahon not to add him to the faction.

On the WWE Network series Ruthless Aggression, Triple H said he had no issues riding with Orton as long as he was not around Jindrak. The two went on to become good friends in real life and fierce rivals on-screen later in their careers.

#1. Randy Orton traveled with Cody Rhodes

Between 2008 and 2010, Cody Rhodes worked both with and against Randy Orton during their days in the Legacy faction. The two men spent a lot of time together on the road, forming a close friendship along the way.

In 2022, Rhodes spoke about his bond with Orton on Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions show. The American Nightmare said he once shared a car with The Viper shortly after receiving nine stitches in his forehead.

Orton told his friend to stick his head out of the window of the car to "air it out," but the advice spectacularly backfired. Rhodes' stitches broke, causing blood to pour down his face.

