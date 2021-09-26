5 WWE Superstars who should receive a push after the 2021 draft

The 2021 WWE Draft is due to be held on the October 1 episode of SmackDown and the October 4 episode of RAW. If recent WWE Drafts are anything to go by, fans can expect plenty of changes on both brands after the upcoming roster moves.

In 2020, Bianca Belair and Big E were among the superstars who benefited most from being assigned to SmackDown. Riddle and Sheamus also went on to achieve success on RAW after moving to the red brand.

WWE @WWE The E-S-T is now on #SmackDown @BiancaBelairWWE heads to the Blue Brand in the second round of the #WWEDraft and she wants to fight EVERYONE! #WWEWatchAlong The E-S-T is now on #SmackDown! @BiancaBelairWWE heads to the Blue Brand in the second round of the #WWEDraft and she wants to fight EVERYONE! #WWEWatchAlong https://t.co/z7cWMFDPVn

Looking at the current landscape of RAW and SmackDown, WWE has added lots of new faces to both shows in recent months. That means, with the annual draft on the horizon, the company’s decision-makers have lots of men and women waiting for their chance in the spotlight.

In this article, let’s take a look at five WWE Superstars who should receive a push after the 2021 draft.

#5. Liv Morgan (current WWE SmackDown Superstar)

Liv Morgan has repeatedly said in recent interviews that she feels ready to win her first WWE Women’s Championship. Last year, that goal might have seemed unrealistic. Now, however, it is a very real possibility.

The former Riott Squad member has gained a lot of support from WWE fans in 2021, especially since she became a singles competitor.

As the tweet below shows, she told Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Rick Ucchino this week about an emotional interaction she had with Becky Lynch in May 2020. After announcing her pregnancy, Lynch told Morgan backstage that she will be the Women’s Champion by the time she returns.

While Morgan has undoubtedly made huge strides in the last 16 months, she has not yet reached the career-defining target that Lynch set for her.

In July, the women’s ladder match at WWE Money in the Bank summed up just how much Morgan’s popularity has increased this year. Although Nikki A.S.H. won the match, Morgan and Alexa Bliss were the top two babyfaces based on how fans reacted to them.

Regardless of Morgan’s brand after the draft, now is the right time for her to become a credible Women’s Championship contender.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Anirudh Balasubramaniam