5 WWE stars released in 2020 - Where are they now?

WWE has released many of their biggest stars in 2020

The COVID-19 pandemic has made sure that 2020 will always be a year that is remembered for its negative effect on the world, but even though most of the world has been in lockdown, WWE has continued to entertain their fanbase regularly.

Of course, the company has suffered losses like every other business because of the pandemic, which is why WWE was forced to furlough and release several superstars back in April. The likes of Zack Ryder, Rusev, Curt Hawkins, Maria, and Mike Kanellis were just a few of the on-screen talents who lost their jobs whilst Drake Maverick was able to claw back into the company's good graces and earn his contract back.

These aren't the only stars who were released from the company this year, ahead of the lockdown, several WWE talents were looking for their release and have since moved on to new chapters in their life, so what does life after WWE look like?

#5. Sarah Logan

Sarah Logan had quite a notable independent wrestling career before she was signed by WWE since many fans believed that her time as Crazy Mary Dobson could have made her the perfect candidate for Sister Abigail.

Logan was instead drafted in to be part of The Riott Squad on the main roster and became the least used member of the group. Overshadowed by Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan, Logan was hardly even part of the split between the three women when The Riott Squad officially dissolved earlier this year.

It came as a shock when WWE decided to release Logan since her husband still works for WWE as Erik- one half of The Viking Raiders.

Logan was released back in April, but the former Riott Squad member has already decided to take a hiatus from wrestling for the time being, despite rumors that WWE was set to re-sign her to the company.

