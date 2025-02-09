5 WWE stars who could replace Bo Dallas in The Wyatt Sicks

The Wyatt Sicks debuted on WWE RAW amid a ton of excitement and took out Chad Gable in a brutal backstage attack. They then went on to dominate a feud against Gable's faction, American Made. However, the group's momentum quickly waned, and they were transferred to SmackDown after losing a rivalry to The Final Testament.

A recent report revealed that Bo Dallas has been taken off the road and was never considered for an appearance at Royal Rumble 2025. Dallas is the real-life brother of the late Bray Wyatt and portrays Uncle Howdy as the leader of The Wyatt Sicks. With the uncertainty regarding his status, the faction could need someone to lead them.

Listed below are five WWE stars who could replace Bo Dallas as the leader of The Wyatt Sicks:

#5. Karrion Kross could transfer to WWE SmackDown to lead The Wyatt Sicks

The Final Testament on Monday Night RAW - Source: Getty

Karrion Kross was the leader of The Final Testament faction on WWE RAW, but that no longer appears to be the case. The Authors of Pain (Akam and Rezar) along with Paul Ellering were members of the stable but were released by the company earlier this week.

The Stamford-based promotion may be planning on having Kross start anew as the leader of The Wyatt Sicks during Bo Dallas' hiatus from the company. The former NXT Champion has demonstrated his ability to cut promos and could be the perfect star to become the new leader of the faction.

#4. Braun Strowman could join the faction on SmackDown

Braun Strowman is an original member of The Wyatt Family and recently welcomed Bray Wyatt's children into the ring for a heartfelt moment following SmackDown. The former Universal Champion competed in the Men's Royal Rumble Match last weekend but was eliminated by John Cena.

The Monster of All Monsters may decide to go back to his roots and join the faction alongside Erick Rowan, Dexter Lumis, Joe Gacy, and Nikki Cross. Strowman would instantly become the most imposing member of the group if he joined, and the rest of his stablemates would likely view him as their new leader.

#3. Shinsuke Nakamura could replace Uncle Howdy

Nakamura on SmackDown - Source: Getty

Shinsuke Nakamura is the reigning United States Champion and defeated LA Knight on the November 30, 2024, episode of WWE SmackDown to capture the title. Nakamura was eliminated by Jey Uso in the Men's Royal Rumble last weekend, and the 39-year-old went on to win the match to earn a title shot at WWE WrestleMania 41.

Nakamura is a heel on WWE SmackDown and could approach The Wyatt Sicks in the weeks ahead about a potential partnership. The faction may be looking for a new direction and could decide to embrace the United States Champion as their leader moving forward.

#2. Drew McIntyre may replace Bo Dallas

Drew McIntyre defeated LA Knight and Jimmy Uso in a Triple Threat Match this past Friday night on WWE SmackDown. As a result of the victory, The Scottish Warrior qualified for the Men's Elimination Chamber at the PLE on March 1, 2025.

McIntyre has been targeting Roman Reigns and the OG Bloodline in recent months. The former World Heavyweight Champion may decide to form an alliance with The Wyatt Sicks to try and prevent Reigns from gaining power on SmackDown. McIntyre would add a lot of credibility to the faction and would immediately become the group's biggest star.

#1. Alexa Bliss would be a natural fit as the leader of The Wyatt Sicks

Alexa Bliss made a shocking return to WWE as the 21st entrant in the Women's Royal Rumble Match last weekend. Little Miss Bliss had not been seen since her loss to Bianca Belair at Royal Rumble 2023. Uncle Howdy appeared on the jumbotron following Bliss' loss to The EST and suggested that she was no longer in control of her career.

The former champion has been sporting a "Fiend 4 Ever" jacket since her return to the company and is officially on the WWE SmackDown roster. Bliss would be a natural replacement for Uncle Howdy as the leader of The Wyatt Sicks and would bring a new level of popularity to the struggling faction.

