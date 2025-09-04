5 WWE stars who could return on SmackDown after Clash in Paris

With WWE Clash in Paris in the books, focus shifts to SmackDown and the buildup to the next PLE, Wrestlepalooza. Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch taunted CM Punk on RAW, and both sides teased a future showdown.

Ad

Jimmy Uso showed up on the red brand to save his brother, Jey Uso, from more damage at the hands of Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. The Wyatt Sicks successfully defended the WWE Tag Team Titles against The Street Profits at Clash in Paris.

John Cena shut Logan Paul up and must now look toward his appearance at Wrestlepalooza. The next five WWE stars could appear on SmackDown after Clash in Paris.

Ad

Trending

#5. Cody Rhodes didn't appear at Clash in Paris

Despite winning the Undisputed WWE title back from John Cena at SummerSlam, Cody Rhodes was written off programming via a post-match Claymore through the announce table.

There weren't any medical updates on his condition, which Drew McIntyre kept pointing out. Since Wrestlepalooza is the next big show, The American Nightmare will likely make the first defense of his second reign with the belt at the show.

Ad

McIntyre and Randy Orton have been tangling with Rhodes, a point of contention. The blue brand needs its biggest star and champion, so expect Rhodes to return on SmackDown.

#4. Zelina Vega could back up a former ally

While her impact wouldn't be as massive as some of the others on this list, Zelina Vega has still been an important part of the roster. She was the second Women's US Champion, but has been mostly absent since losing the title to Giulia.

Ad

Michin has gone after the title, beating Giulia's advocate, Kiana James, on last week's SmackDown. The duo beat down the HBIC after a rollup win over James.

Vega and Michin have been allies in the past, so the former US Champ could re-emerge to back up her friend. She could also turn heel if she's jealous that Michin is getting a shot at the title she once held.

#3. Bianca Belair could move into the title picture on SmackDown

The EST of WWE has not wrestled since WrestleMania 41 in April. (Image Credit: WWE.com).

Bianca Belair hasn't wrestled since losing in the Women's World Championship triple threat at WrestleMania. She injured a finger in the match, but still showed up on programming a few times.

Ad

When RAW or SmackDown went to her hometown of Nashville, however, she showed up for a segment. The EST was also the special guest referee when Jade Cargill and Naomi battled again at Evolution.

It's been over four months since she was injured, so she should be ready to return. If Cargill gets another crack at Tiffany Stratton, Belair could emerge during or after the title contest to kick off a feud.

Ad

#2. Brock Lesnar could attack John Cena again

Brock Lesnar showed up for about five minutes at the end of SummerSlam to put John Cena on notice. He hasn't been on programming since then, but was namedropped by Nick Aldis during a quick backstage segment.

The Leader of Cenation is headlining Wrestlepalooza and will be waiting for the next opponent on his retirement tour. With only a few PLEs remaining before the end of 2025, facing The Beast seems like a possibility at the new show.

Ad

Lesnar wouldn't have to appear each week, but needs to pop up on this week's SmackDown to confront Cena.

#1. AJ Lee could return to WWE on SmackDown

Once CM Punk returned to WWE in November 2023, fans immediately wondered if and when his real-life wife, AJ Lee, would also return. It hasn't happened yet, but after a few big teases over the last few weeks, it could go down on SmackDown.

Ad

The episode after Clash in Paris takes place in Chicago, and Punk always shows up when WWE hits his hometown. After a showdown with Becky Lynch on RAW, he mentioned that The Man would regret putting her hands on him.

That heavily teased he'd be enlisting a female ally to deal with the antagonizing Lynch and Seth Rollins.

WWE even teased Lee's return with some merchandise on WWEShop.com. With several signs pointing to a massive return, SmackDown could see another power couple reunite.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Matthew Serocki Matt Serocki is a sports journalist from outside of Boston, Massachusetts who has written about sports for a local newspaper, the MetroWest Daily News.



Matt has written about professional wrestling for the past year but has been writing lyrics, short stories and novels in his spare time. He writes around 30-50 articles per month.



During his time on writing for Sportskeeda, Matt has written about a variety of topics including the history of the business as well as about the current stars and product. He follows numerous promotions like the WWE, AEW, ROH, MLW, NJPW, Championship Wrestling from Hollywood and WOW.



Studied Communications with a focus on writing at Framingham State University from 2000-2004. Know More