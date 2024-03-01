5 WWE stars Roman Reigns could recruit to work for The Bloodline

Roman Reigns and The Bloodline are trying everything in their power to maintain their stranglehold on the WWE Universe. The Tribal Chief knows he cannot simply underestimate the newfound alliance between Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins.

With The Rock now officially part of The Bloodline, the faction seems to be at its strongest. However, his cousin’s involvement hasn’t stopped Roman from telling other members of the roster to do his bidding. Grayson Waller did what he was told at Elimination Chamber: Perth, though his attempt backfired in a major way.

These five men and woman could possibly agree to work for Roman Reigns and The Bloodline as well:

#5. Nia Jax could take out Becky Lynch at The Rock's behest

Realistically speaking, Nia Jax doesn’t need to toy with The Bloodline’s line out of fear or need for validation. They are her family, and fans know there’s nothing more important to the faction than blood. Plus, Jax's current heel work seems to make her a natural fit for the stable.

The Irresistible Force is currently involved in a heated feud with Becky Lynch. The Man has already referenced her husband Seth Rollins’ issues with The Rock.

The Great One could possibly respond by telling Nia Jax to destroy Becky Lynch in their match next week on RAW in order to have a huge mental advantage over Seth Rollins.

#4. Bronson Reed could be Roman Reigns' muscle

Bronson Reed was supposed to have a high-profile match at Elimination Chamber: Perth. The former NXT North American Champion was pulled from the card due to family commitments. He could return to RAW as soon as this coming Monday.

The former JONAH had previously talked about wanting to join Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. Reed is of Samoan descent but is not related to the legendary Anoa'i family. Still, he could make for a great muscle for Roman and his faction.

#3. Naomi could join her husband Jimmy Uso

Naomi’s marriage to Jimmy Uso made her a part of the Anoa'i family. Fans wanted to see her join The Bloodline, but her abrupt departure from the company in 2022 dealt a blow to all the hopes. She’d end up making a huge comeback at the 2024 Royal Rumble.

Even though she’s a face on SmackDown, Triple H could kick off a slow build to the point where Naomi aligns herself with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. Her husband, Jimmy Uso, could be instrumental in convincing her to join the group.

#2. Bron Breakker could be the next Paul Heyman Guy

Bron Breakker seems to be the next big thing on SmackDown. WWE officials are high on him. Breakker has been endorsed by both Nick Aldis and Triple H. Adam Pearce tried to sign him to RAW. Fans are expecting big things for the former two-time NXT Champion on the blue brand.

However, there’s one little detail that fans seem to have missed amid all the fanfare for Breakker’s run on the main roster. WWE has heavily teased him as the next Paul Heyman Guy. And if there’s one thing we know about The Wiseman, he doesn’t deliver predictions but spoilers.

#1. Drew McIntyre could form a brief alliance with The Bloodline

Drew McIntyre spent months trying to take Roman Reigns and The Bloodline out of commission. The Scottish Warrior was screwed out of every opportunity by either Jey Uso or Solo Sikoa. He finally turned to the dark side, and the rest was history.

WWE surprised fans by having The Bloodline show up to help McIntyre during his match against Cody Rhodes on WWE RAW. The 2024 Elimination Chamber winner told Seth Rollins he shouldn’t focus on taking out the group.

Who knows, we may see a brief alliance between McIntyre and Roman Reigns in 2024, just like we saw between the Scottish Warrior and The Judgment Day in 2023.

