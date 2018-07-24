Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 WWE Stars that are guaranteed future Hall of Famers

Shikhar Goyal
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
3.20K   //    24 Jul 2018, 15:30 IST

En
John Cena is a guaranteed Hall Of Famer

When you talk about the most honourable awards in wrestling, your list will be incomplete without the WWE Hall of Fame.

An award which is honoured to a wrestler for his/her contributions for the wrestling business. Established in 1993, the Hall of Fame has seen many wrestlers getting their due for their love and contribution to the wrestling business. We have seen the likes of Shawn Michaels, Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan, Lita and Trish Stratus inducted to the Hall of Fame.

The term “future Hall of Famer” is used very frequently to describe some of the current Superstars and therefore we list the wrestlers who have Hall of Fame worthy careers and are definitely going to get honoured with this award someday.

#6 Brock Lesnar

WWE SummerSlam 2015
WWE SummerSlam 2015

Is he still in the company? Yes, and with the Raw's biggest prize, The Universal Championship. You can say that he has made the title irrelevant, he doesn't defend it, he doesn't show up for work, but the fact you can't deny is that he has a Hall of Fame-worthy career.

From being the-then youngest WWE Champion to ending the infamous "Undertaker's WrestleMania streak" to becoming the longest reigning World Champion of Modern Era(by not defending the title though) he has done it all.

Brock Lesnar is a 4-time WWE Champion and the longest reigning Universal champion, he has a career nothing short of phenomenal. He is the "BEAST of WWE" and one day this beast is going to get nominated to Hall of Fame. Rumours suggest that he might retire from wrestling after SummerSlam. Don't be surprised if he gets inducted into the Hall of Fame Class of 2019.

1 / 6 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Hall of Fame John Cena Chris Jericho
Shikhar Goyal
CONTRIBUTOR
From Delhi, India Sorry for inconvenience, but slug shows my mother's name so don't get confused.
5 WWE Hall of Famers that should return
RELATED STORY
10 current WWE stars who will 100% make the Hall of Fame
RELATED STORY
5 Hall of Famers who wrestled in WWE after their induction
RELATED STORY
The 7 Most Inexcusable Omissions From The WWE Hall Of Fame
RELATED STORY
5 Possible Headliners For Next Year's WWE Hall Of Fame Class
RELATED STORY
Predicting the next 5 WWE Hall of Fame headliners
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Hulk Hogan reinstated to WWE Hall of Fame
RELATED STORY
5 ways to improve the WWE Hall of Fame
RELATED STORY
WWE News: WWE Hall Of Famer ecstatic about induction
RELATED STORY
3 Ways to improve the WWE Hall Of Fame
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us