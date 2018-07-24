5 WWE Stars that are guaranteed future Hall of Famers

Shikhar Goyal FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 3.20K // 24 Jul 2018, 15:30 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

John Cena is a guaranteed Hall Of Famer

When you talk about the most honourable awards in wrestling, your list will be incomplete without the WWE Hall of Fame.

An award which is honoured to a wrestler for his/her contributions for the wrestling business. Established in 1993, the Hall of Fame has seen many wrestlers getting their due for their love and contribution to the wrestling business. We have seen the likes of Shawn Michaels, Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan, Lita and Trish Stratus inducted to the Hall of Fame.

The term “future Hall of Famer” is used very frequently to describe some of the current Superstars and therefore we list the wrestlers who have Hall of Fame worthy careers and are definitely going to get honoured with this award someday.

#6 Brock Lesnar

WWE SummerSlam 2015

Is he still in the company? Yes, and with the Raw's biggest prize, The Universal Championship. You can say that he has made the title irrelevant, he doesn't defend it, he doesn't show up for work, but the fact you can't deny is that he has a Hall of Fame-worthy career.

From being the-then youngest WWE Champion to ending the infamous "Undertaker's WrestleMania streak" to becoming the longest reigning World Champion of Modern Era(by not defending the title though) he has done it all.

Brock Lesnar is a 4-time WWE Champion and the longest reigning Universal champion, he has a career nothing short of phenomenal. He is the "BEAST of WWE" and one day this beast is going to get nominated to Hall of Fame. Rumours suggest that he might retire from wrestling after SummerSlam. Don't be surprised if he gets inducted into the Hall of Fame Class of 2019.

1 / 6 NEXT