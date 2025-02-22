5 WWE stars who could be The Rock's corporate champion

The Rock returned on WWE SmackDown this week for a huge segment. Many expected him to go after Cody Rhodes’ title heading into WrestleMania 41.

Instead, he bamboozled everyone with a rather odd demand. He made it known that he was the real boss of the company, before offering Rhodes to join him and give him his soul.

The demand sounds odd, but it could have some significant implications. WWE fans could see Cody turn heel, or resist the offer leading to a title change or something bigger.

In any case, fans could get some top content that could rival The Bloodline saga. The Rock could be hell-bent on getting himself a corporate champion on SmackDown.

Check out five WWE stars who could give in to become The Rock’s corporate champion.

#5. Cody Rhodes has had enough of a babyface run

The Rock has his eyes on Cody Rhodes, and it’s not just for his title. The Final Boss wants the company’s top champion’s soul, as he has the fans and WWE Universe behind him.

Friday night’s segment left many confused, including Cody Rhodes. He will likely discuss the matter before responding to The Rock at Elimination Chamber.

Rhodes could give into the temptation and become Rock’s corporate champion to reign supreme for as long as he wants. He could target Roman Reigns’ incredible record.

CM Punk has noted that the title changes its holder after a while, and it could do the same to Cody Rhodes. The desire to stay at the top could make The American Nightmare a heel.

#4. Drew McIntyre needs to get back on track

Not many have been suffering mixed bookings quite like Drew McIntyre. He has been down in the dumps regarding bookings even though he is among the top heels in the company.

McIntyre doesn’t want to see Roman Reigns win another world title or become the tyrant he is in WWE again. That could see him join The Rock and offer him something in return for a world title.

The Scottish Warrior could work under The Final Boss if Cody Rhodes rejects his offer. That could see him finally win a world title at The Grandest Stage of Them All and become the heel corporate champion of the company.

#3. John Cena wants to win another WWE World Title

John Cena returned for his retirement tour in 2025. The Greatest of All Time noted on RAW on Netflix that he wanted to win a 17th world title and break all records.

The hunger to win another world title took him to the 2025 Royal Rumble, where he came up short. He has already announced himself for the 2025 Men’s Elimination Chamber match.

Cody Rhodes’ refusal at Elimination Chamber could see The Rock turn his attention to The Greatest of All Time. He could help John Cena win the Chamber match to challenge Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

A battle between the two men could be epic, and The Final Boss could help John Cena win the title and become his corporate champion in the process. A heel world title reign for Cena could be great during his final run.

#2. Roman Reigns and The Rock still have a story to tell

The recent face turn for Roman Reigns hasn’t elevated him to the same level as he was as The Tribal Chief. The star has barely made many appearances this year, and the company will need to work hard to build his WrestleMania rivalry.

A Triple Threat match at ‘Mania could see Roman Reigns defeat Seth Rollins and CM Punk. After the contest, The Final Boss could approach Reigns to extend his offer of becoming a corporate champion if Cody Rhodes refuses.

The story could make perfect sense since Roman Reigns wants to win back the title. He could have another great run as a heel and ditch The Rock, leading to a title match between the two stars at WWE WrestleMania 42.

#1. CM Punk returned to WWE for the money

Not many have been as honest as CM Punk in WWE. The superstar recently stated that he was back not just for the fans but to make money.

Punk’s promo held a lot of weight, especially because he returned to WWE amid a lot of fanfare. He seems ready to take things to the next level in what could be his final run in the company.

The Best in the World could offer his soul to The Rock in place of a bigger contract and a title run. The heel turn based on his actions would be phenomenal as he has the potential to play a major villain as part of the story.

CM Punk could have a good run as the champion, especially with The Rock’s backing, before he decides to turn against the corporate. That could tell another great story, as he is arguably the best on the mic and can create some memorable segments.

