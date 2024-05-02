5 WWE stars who should turn heel at Backlash 

WWE's next premium live event is just a few days away. The Sports Entertainment Juggernaut's next massive show is set to be Backlash France, which will be held on Saturday, May 4th.

The big show will be held at the LDLC Arena in Decines-Charpieu in Lyon, France. An official estimated attendance isn't available, but 10,000+ fans will likely be at the massive event.

Currently, just five matches have been announced for the show and they're all potential barn burners. Damian Priest will go one-on-one with Jey Uso for the World Heavyweight Championship, and Cody Rhodes will defend his WWE Title against AJ Styles. Two of the titles in the women's division will be on the line, plus there will be a big-time Bloodline tag team match.

Still, Triple H and company officials likely want to add a little bit of spice to the show. One way to achieve that is by having a character or multiple stars turn heel. This article will take a look at five performers who could take a villainous approach this weekend. This includes three members of a stable, an underutilized performer, and somebody in a top match.

Below are five WWE stars who should turn heel at Backlash.

#5. Tegan Nox should turn heel and make an impact at WWE Backlash France

Tegan Nox is one of WWE's most underutilized talents. She started her career in the United Kingdom, but the Wales native eventually signed with World Wrestling Entertainment and was first seen as part of the Mae Young Classic, NXT UK, and on NXT.

She has had very mixed success on the main roster. She was called up to SmackDown in 2021 but was released that same year by Vince McMahon. Triple H rehired her when he took over WWE in 2022, but she was once again off television when McMahon forced his way back in. While she's used better now, her booking still leaves something to be desired.

Nox was drafted to SmackDown and could very well finally have her moment. She could show up during the WWE Women's Championship match featuring Bayley, Tiffany Stratton, and Naomi and promptly cost one or both of the babyfaces the win. This heel turn would then give her a major feud on SmackDown moving forward.

#4. Karl Anderson & #3. Luke Gallows & #2. Michin, The O.C. could finally turn heel

The O.C. is a faction in WWE that was spun out of The Bullet Club. AJ Styles formed the group in World Wrestling Entertainment, with Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows joining his side early on. In 2022, Michin joined the crew.

Fast forward almost two years since Michin joined, and things are a mess. AJ Styles has seemingly quit his own group, and the other three stars are struggling to get any momentum. Styles belittled them for their constant losses, which only seemed to further divide The Phenomenal One and his former friends.

There's a chance that Gallows, Anderson, and Michin could see the light and realize AJ's more aggressive attitude is the right path to take. This could then take shape at Backlash France.

AJ Styles is challenging Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at the big show. There's a chance that The Good Brothers and The Blasian Baddie will show up and shockingly aid AJ in winning gold. From there, The O.C. can re-form and take over Friday Night SmackDown.

#1. Kevin Owens could turn on Randy Orton

A major tag team match has been booked for WWE Backlash France. The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga will battle two former World Champions Randy Orton and Kevin Owens. The path to this match has been interesting to witness.

Solo Sikoa has seemingly taken over the WWE stable from Roman Reigns. He has kicked Jimmy Uso out of the group, brought in Tama Tonga, and has been scaring Paul Heyman on a weekly basis. They have also brutalized Kevin Owens on more than one occasion. Thankfully, Randy Orton has had The Prize Fighter's back.

Orton and Owens have formed a friendship of sorts. Despite being against each other in a Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania 40, there is clearly respect shared. That respect, however, could lead to an inevitable heel turn.

Both men are known for betraying those who get close to them. Kevin, in particular, has betrayed every partner he's ever had. At Backlash France, Owens may once again turn heel by attacking The Viper either during or after their match. He could then abandon Orton and leave him to be slaughtered by the dangerous duo of Solo and Tama.

