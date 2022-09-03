WWE Clash at the Castle: 5 stars to watch out for

The clock is ticking for WWE's next premium live event - Clash at the Castle. The historic event emanates from the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, marking the promotion's first pay-per-view in the United Kingdom in three decades.

The card for Clash at the Castle is stacked and loaded. Roman Reigns will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against hometown hero Drew McIntyre, while Shayna Baszler will look to dethrone the SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan. Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle will finally meet in the ring to settle their differences.

However, WWE may be planning some exciting surprises for the event, and several twists could be in store for the fans come Saturday. On that note, let's examine 5 stars to watch out for at Clash at the Castle.

#5 - Austin Theory may interrupt the main event of WWE Clash at the Castle.

As long as he holds the Money in the Bank contract, Austin Theory will be one to watch out for. Given the briefcase's privileges, the former US Champion can cash in at any place or time.

Theory tried to get involved in the main event of SummerSlam by interfering in the Last Man Standing Match between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar. However, The Beast Incarnate quickly took out the 25-year-old with a spine-shattering F5 at ringside. Although he was unsuccessful, he is still Mr. Money in the Bank.

A-Town Down can make history at WWE Clash at the Castle, pulling off a minor miracle by dethroning Reigns. Seth Rollins pulled off "The Heist of The Century" at WrestleMania 31. Theory could do the same by inserting himself into the main event and pinning Drew McIntyre to become an international sensation.

#4 - Dominik Mysterio may turn on his father and Edge

The Judgment Day has tormented The Mysterio Family for far too long. From ruining Rey Mysterio's 20th-anniversary celebration to viciously assaulting Dominik, they have made the lives of The Mysterios a living hell.

Fortunately, the luchadors have some much-needed backup in the form of Edge, the man who created the faction only to be ousted by his disciples. The Rated-R Superstar has vowed to end Judgment Day. He will have the opportunity to do that when he teams up with Rey to face Damian Priest and Finn Balor at WWE Clash at the Castle.

However, one person left out of the picture is Dominik Mysterio. The upstart high-flyer wasn't thrilled about his father's decision to choose Edge over him. Ripley has repeatedly targeted Dominik in a series of vicious onslaughts in an attempt to get into his head.

Ever since Edge inadvertently speared him, the former SmackDown Tag Team Champion has teased a heel turn. He might snap at Clash at the Castle once and for all, turning on his father and joining Judgment Day.

#3 - Matt Riddle will certainly be in a different mood

This past week on Monday Night RAW, Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle engaged in a heated war of words. In a segment that quickly turned non-PG, the two real-life rivals took shots at each other's family, and Riddle blew a gasket when Rollins mentioned his divorce.

The WWE Universe saw a different side of the Original Bro on RAW, who has been driven to the limit by The Visionary. Riddle was not the flamboyant, nonchalant guy who would laugh everything off; he was an agitated and frustrated warrior out for revenge.

At Clash at the Castle, Rollins and Riddle will tear each other to pieces in their much-anticipated encounter, initially slated for SummerSlam. The Visionary, being the manipulator he is, will get into his opponent's head, and the Original Bro will inevitably lose control of his emotions.

In an attempt to protect both stars, the match could be booked like Rollins' WWE Championship encounter at Royal Rumble with Roman Reigns, where the former won via disqualification but was ruthlessly assaulted.

#2 - Tyson Fury is scheduled to appear at WWE Clash at the Castle

After weeks of rumors, Tyson Fury's grand return to WWE was officially announced on the company's website and by himself on Instagram. The Gypsy King will attend Clash at the Castle, and he may play a significant role at the event.

Drew McIntyre has expressed his desire to face Tyson Fury in a wrestling match, and the foundation of this colossal dream clash can be laid at Clash at the Castle. The Scottish Warrior will fight The Tribal Chief for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, but his dreams could be crushed if Fury interferes.

The Gypsy King competed against Braun Strowman at WWE Crown Jewel 2019. Hence, he isn't afraid to get inside the squared circle with larger-than-life Superstars. McIntyre vs. Fury may be on the cards for the next Saudi Arabia special if the pro-boxer costs the Scottish Warrior his dream.

#1 The Fiend may send shockwaves through the WWE Universe

Will these two titans square off at Clash at the Castle?

For weeks, the rumor mill has been rife with reports of a potential Bray Wyatt return, which may happen at WWE Clash at the Castle. The Fiend has been trending non-stop on Twitter for a while now, and the time may be right for Wyatt's monumental return.

Bray Wyatt, the man behind the sadistic character, was released in late July last year. Ever since Vince McMahon retired and Triple H took creative control, fans have been demanding the former Universal Champion's return.

The Fiend was a seemingly invincible force who got into his opponent's heads whenever he faced off against them. The character paralyzed audiences with fear, and many may recall that he has unfinished business in WWE, especially with Roman Reigns.

The Head of The Table took the Universal Title away from The Fiend at Payback 2020 to kick-start his dominant reign, but he never pinned the monster. Should there be the possibility of Reigns losing his title, a storyline in which Wyatt plays a role in his downfall would pay off incredibly well.

Edited by Brandon Nell