5 WWE stars we want CM Punk to fight in MMA

The Voice of the Voiceless needs another opponent.

Will Punk bounce back?

CM Punk, in many regards, is the definition of a superstar. With his sensational pro wrestling career there for everyone to see in addition to his calm, cool and collected nature away from the spotlight it’s fair to say that he’s a top level talent in every sense of the word. Unfortunately, he wasn’t quite able to transition that momentum over into his MMA debut.

As the majority of us know by this point, Punk was tapped out by Mickey Gall at UFC 203, in a performance that didn’t really represent all the hard work that he’d been putting in over the prior twelve months to get himself ready for the bout. Still, the guy has a lot of guts, and because of that, we’d like to see what he could do in a sequel of sorts.

But not against another mixed martial artist – we want to see him throw down with a couple of top class WWE superstars. After all, we’ve seen in the past that they’re more than capable of making the crossover work, and there are some personal reasons behind a lot of these selections that would ensure a high buy rate.

With that being said, here are five WWE stars we want CM Punk to fight in MMA.

#1 Triple H

The Game never really got along with CM Punk, with the multi-time World Champion actually being one of the main reasons behind the Straight Edge Superstar finally calling it a day in WWE. There was always said to be some animosity between the pair, and it’s about time they sorted out their differences like men, don’t you think?

Of course, HHH is at a much more advanced age these days, but that shouldn’t hinder him in this kind of situation, especially when you consider how much bigger he is that Punk. Plus, we’ve seen the Cerebral Assassin training in a number of different MMA and boxing-type scenarios before, so this should be a breeze – kind of.

Joe. Joe. Joe.

