5 WWE stars who will make their Saudi Arabia debut at Nights of Champions 2023 

WWE Night of Champions is fast approaching, and a number of superstars are slated to make an appearance at the Saudi PLE. While the likes of Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, and more have competed in front of Saudi Arabia fans, the same cannot be said for some.

In this list, we are going to explore five superstars who are going to make their Saudi Arabia debut for the upcoming May 27, 2023, premium live event.

#5. Top RAW star Cody Rhodes

Despite being one of the company's current top stars, Cody Rhodes is just about to make his Saudi Arabia in-ring debut. However, this is certainly understandable given the time he left the Stamford-based promotion.

The American Nightmare left the Stamford-based promotion in May 2016. While WWE has held house shows in Saudi Arabia since 2014, it was only in 2018 that they announced a partnership with the country and began a lengthy deal. Still, Rhodes made sure to make his debut memorable by facing Brock Lesnar for the second time at Night of Champions.

#4. WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champion Sami Zayn

It's no secret that Sami Zayn never participated in any Saudi Arabia shows despite being with the company for a while now. In the past, even Roman Reigns acknowledged Zayn's absence in the country.

Since Sami is of Syrian descent and the country didn't always have the best relationship with Syria, this prevented him from showing up at events held in the country. However, now that Syria and Saudi Arabia have come to terms, one-half of the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champion has now entertained the idea of performing in the country.

#3. The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa

Speaking of Sami Zayn, another person who will make his Saudi Arabia debut is his opponent Solo Sikoa. Since the latter only made his main roster debut last September, it's understandable why he only has a number of experiences regarding premium live events.

Sikoa is currently slated to pair up with Roman Reigns against Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. It will be interesting to see if the gold will return to The Bloodline.

#2. Intercontinental Champion Gunther

Gunther is one of the most dominant champions in WWE today. He has continuously delivered exciting title matches, always coming out victorious. Due to his current run as the IC champ, it's easy to forget that he only made his main roster debut last year.

For Night of Champions 2023, Gunther is slated to make his debut in the Saudi Arabia ring by defending his title against Mustafa Ali. The latter came out victorious on a battle royal at RAW, and reports are pointing out that the title might change hands during the event.

#1. WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus

Women wrestling in Saudi Arabia is something that the Stamford-based promotion has resolved only in recent years. Although WWE has visited Saudi Arabia in the past, it was only in 2019 that a women's match occurred.

More women have been featured since then, but it's also one of the reasons why it took a while for Trish Stratus to be in the event, aside from the reason that she was retired. She is scheduled to make her massive Saudi Arabia debut by facing former partner Becky Lynch.

