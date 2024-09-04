5 WWE stars who could win the world title before the end of 2024

Heading into the final quarter of 2024, WWE is preparing for some major premium live events, including Bad Blood, Crown Jewel, and Survivor Series: Wargames. Fans will be waiting to see what plans Triple H and the creative team have for the respective match cards.

We should expect the world titles in both men's and women's divisions to be defended in these events, and in this article, we take a look at five WWE superstars who could become World Champions before the end of 2024.

#5. Sami Zayn

He is in search of a new storyline after losing the Intercontinental Championship to Bron Breakker in early August. He has gone after Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship, even though The Ring General has initially turned down the challenge.

However, the expectation is that WWE will re-ignite the feud between the two superstars, with Sami Zayn eventually dethroning Gunther to become World Champion.

#4. Charlotte Flair

The Queen Charlotte Flair (Photo credit: WWE.com)

Charlotte Flair should be back before the end of 2024 after missing almost a year with a serious knee injury. Once she is back, she is expected to get a title match, most likely against Nia Jax on SmackDown.

Thus, it wouldn't come as a surprise if The Queen becomes the WWE Women's Champion once again, but this time it will be as a babyface. Should this happen, we expect Tiffany Stratton and Nia Jax to be her main opponents.

#3. Tiffany Stratton

Ms. Money in the Bank Tiffany Stratton (Photo credit: WWE.com)

Fans should consider her the frontrunner to become Women's Champion before the end of 2024, owing to her being the Ms. Money in the Bank.

At the moment, she is friends with the reigning Women's Champion Nia Jax, thus she is expected to turn on her friend to become the new Women's Champion.

WWE has already teased a feud between the two and a cash-in attempt by Tiffany in the coming episodes of SmackDown or one of the remaining Premium Live Events is very much on the cards.

#2. CM Punk

The Best In the World is expected to put an end to his rivalry with Drew McIntyre at Bad Blood in early October. The two megastars have split wins so far, but their feud is not over yet.

However, CM Punk has already shifted his attention to the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, something he made clear during his promo on RAW this week.

The WWE Universe could see him get a title match against Gunther as early as Crown Jewel, meaning that he could become a World Champion in WWE before the end of the year.

#1. Rhea Ripley

Her rivalry with the reigning Women's World Champion Liv Morgan and The Judgment Day is far from over and Rhea Ripley has her sights set on reclaiming the title she never lost.

She could be granted a title match as early as Bad Blood, meaning that she will have at least one more chance to become the new Women's World Champion before the end of the year.

