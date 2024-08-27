Sami Zayn makes major announcement following WWE RAW

Sami Zayn made a major announcement today on social media following last night's edition of WWE RAW in Providence, Rhode Island. The veteran is not booked for a match this Saturday at WWE Bash in Berlin.

Zayn had asked fans to donate to his Sami for Syria foundation to fund mobile clinics for the country for his birthday last month. The WWE Universe came through and donated $24,744, and Zayn matched it with a $25,000 donation of his own. The former Intercontinental Champion took to his Instagram today to thank the fans for their support and announced that they were able to fund two mobile clinics in Syria.

"For my birthday last month, you guys donated $24,744 for SamiForSyria.com in 24 hours! I topped it up to an even 25k & as promised, I matched that 25,000$ myself, meaning we raised $50,000 in one day to fund 2 mobile clinics providing medical care in Syria. THANK YOU ALL!" he wrote.

Trending

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

Sami Zayn captured the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania XL by defeating Gunther. He lost the title earlier this month to Bron Breakker at SummerSlam, and there is currently a tournament underway on RAW to determine the 25-year-old's next challenger.

WWE star reveals he initially had an issue with Sami Zayn joining The Bloodline

Jey Uso recently disclosed that he was initially not a fan of the idea of Sami Zayn joining The Bloodline, but eventually became good friends with the 40-year-old.

During his appearance at Fanatics Fest NYC earlier this month, Main Event Jey noted that he didn't like Zayn being in the faction's locker room when the storyline began. However, he eventually warmed up to it and claimed that Sami Zayn was now one of his favorite performers in WWE.

"It was borderline real, too. In the beginning, I really didn't like it. I didn't. 'How you get in my family locker room? Peace out.' He grew on me like he grew on all of us. He definitely helped. High key, one of my favorite performers to watch. I like how he acts, I like how he cuts promos, I like the way he moves in the ring. Always learning from every one of my peers. Anyone in the locker room, from the top to the bottom, we're a real family," added Jey. [H/T - Fightful]

Check out the video below:

Sami Zayn has not competed on RAW since his loss to Bron Breakker in a 2 out of 3 Falls Match on August 12. It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for the veteran in the weeks ahead.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Former WWE Head Writer has an issue with Ricochet in AEW. Catch his rant HERE.