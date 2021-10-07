5 WWE storylines with the best long-term payoffs

Continuity has been a problem in WWE for a number of years. One of the most notable times is when fans have pointed out the fact that the company often ignores NXT, but then there will be times when the black and gold brand is acknowledged and made part of main roster storylines.

The company often re-writes its own history and fans are aware that "facts" should often be taken with a pinch of salt. That being said, there have been times when WWE's creative teams have earned their paycheque, when storylines have been picked up several years later and the payoff has been enough to excite even the most hardcore fan.

The following list looks at just five storylines that had the best long-term payoffs.

#5. Randy Orton and Kofi Kingston's heated WWE feud came full circle after a decade in 2019

Randy Orton and Kofi Kingston collided as part of a match on Monday Night RAW back in 2010. What followed has become one of the most intriguing stories in WWE history. Kingston reportedly botched the finish of the match which led to Orton calling him "stupid" several times.

The Viper went on to win the match following an RKO, but the actual match finish should have been a punt kick. Kingston got back up to his feet and prevented it from being delivered on numerous occasions.

After the match, Orton went to WWE management, and the push that was scheduled for Kingston was then halted. At the time, Kingston was seen as a star who was destined for the promised land, but this was all taken away following that botch.

Despite this, Kofi Kingston has since gone on to become World Champion and defended that title in a feud against Randy Orton.

At SummerSlam in 2019, Kingston defended the Championship against Randy Orton in a match that ended in a double count-out, before Kingston finally defeated The Viper in a rematch at Clash of Champions.

The fact that Orton called Kingston "stupid" ten years ago was made part of their storyline leading up to SummerSlam and finally this time around it was Kingston who came out on top.

