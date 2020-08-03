5 WWE SummerSlam matches where the wrong person won

One of WWE's biggest pay-per-views is up next on the calendar, in the form of SummerSlam. The 'Biggest Party of the Summer' has been a WWE staple since 1988, providing us with countless memorable moments.

It gradually earned the reputation of being the WrestleMania for hardcore fans, with the actual 'Show of Shows' being directed towards casual viewers. Multiple classics have taken place on the big stage of SummerSlam.

However, for all of the good surrounding SummerSlam, WWE has made some questionable booking decisions at the event. Several big matches and moments were compromised due to the wrong person winning.

These outcomes killed the momentum of the Superstar in question, or the story being told. In some cases, they never recovered again. Every match on this list would have likely been so much better had the finish been different, improving each of their respective SummerSlam events.

Here are five WWE SummerSlam matches where the wrong person won.

#5 Shawn Michaels def. Vader (WWF SummerSlam 1996)

The beginning of the end of Vader's WWF career.

The period between WrestleMania and SummerSlam in 1996 was pretty interesting for WWE, with quite a few Superstars picking up steam. Shawn Michaels was the WWF Champion, while names like Mankind and Vader were being built up following their respective debuts earlier in the year.

The latter had a legendary run in the business to his name, with it seeming like a no brainer that he would succeed in Vince McMahon's crazy world as well. Vader challenged Michaels for the world title in the main event of SummerSlam. A Vader win would have instantly made him a megastar in WWF, but it wasn't to be.

Advertisement

Over the course of three separate falls, two of which were disqualifications, Vader was unable to pin the 'Sexy Boy'. He ultimately lost in a convoluted manner, severely diminishing his aura and ruining his momentum.

The big man was also the cause of a Shawn Michaels temper tantrum after their mutual tension boiled over in the ring. Following this damaging defeat, Vader would never be the same monster again.