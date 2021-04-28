5 WWE Superstars you might not know acted in movies

The wrestling business and film industry are similar in many ways. Just like actors, WWE Superstars also play characters on TV and have a team of writers who create storylines and feuds for them. This makes it easier for wrestlers to make the jump if they want to pursue a career in the movie business.

While top stars such as The Rock, John Cena and Batista have gone on to achieve tremendous success in Hollywood, the transition from wrestling to acting hasn't always gone smoothly. Many wrestlers have had a forgettable role in low-budget films, while others simply made cameos in unimportant roles.

Here are five WWE Superstars you may or may not know acted in movies.

#5 Former WWE Champion Sheamus

Sheamus is one of the most decorated superstars in WWE history. During his illustrious career, he has held many titles and been in high-stakes bouts such as the Royal Rumble match, King of the Ring and Money in the Bank.

The Celtic Warrior recently tasted success once again by capturing the United States Championship from Riddle at WrestleMania 37. In addition to his in-ring accomplishments, Sheamus has also had a stint on the big screen.

Sheamus made his film debut in the movie The Escapist in 2018, and his biggest role came in 2016 when he played a rhino called Rocksteady in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows. During an interview, Sheamus opened up on acting in the film:

"Handsome looking Rhino. Yeah. Again, it's just it's crazy. Like there's two things that I got as a kid I loved WWE, always wanted to be a WWE Superstar, now I am. That goal was achieved. To be involved in something like this, which is one of the characters I loved as a kid I mean evolved with one of the iconic characters like Rocksteady who had never been in a movie before like they had the yellow pack Tokka or whatever his name was... Rahzar, some of these characters have never even been on the screen and the fact I get to play this character for the first time live that itself is mental," said Sheamus.

Sheamus is in the new Ninja Turtles movie. That is all. pic.twitter.com/AML8CD8ZJy — Wrestling Memes (@Wrestling_Memes) December 10, 2015

That same year, Sheamus made his voice acting debut by voicing himself in the animated film Scooby-Doo! & WWE: The Curse of the Speed Demon.

