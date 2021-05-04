5 WWE Superstars Alexa Bliss and Lilly could have their eyes on 

Alexa Bliss has a dirty little secret. She let us in on a fraction of what it might be that someone on the current WWE roster had caught her creepy doll Lilly's attention. Judging from the promo that she cut this week, the said person could be in a world of trouble.

This article shall name five likely candidates who could be Alexa Bliss and Lilly's potential victims. Maybe she just doesn't have malice in her heart and instead wants to manage the said Superstar. With a whole lot of speculation and a dollop of good old-fashioned internet sleuthing, we serve this article to you, hot and fresh.

If you have anything to say about this topic, feel free to weigh in below. Let us know exactly who you believe her next target could be!

#5 Is Alexa Bliss going for the WWE RAW Women's Champion?

It’s True NOBODY & I LIKES @MsCharlotteWWE 👎🏽 — Alejandro (@Alejand94859107) May 4, 2021

One of the most likely candidates for Alexa Bliss has to be the woman with the prize, the prestigious WWE RAW Women's Championship. Rhea Ripley and Alexa Bliss have never engaged in a full-fledged feud, and honestly, they have a good reason too! It was Ripley who eliminated Bliss in almost no time in the Royal Rumble match.

Triple Threat Charlotte is now meme — TheLegitDeadly (@TheLegitDeadly) May 4, 2021

It may, however, be too soon to have this feud, considering it has the makings of a SummerSlam title match. Alexa Bliss should run through other opponents first before she's in contention for the WWE RAW Women's Championship. Do you guys think that Alexa Bliss could show up at WrestleMania Backlash and make her intentions known to the Champ?

There is a lot of speculation as to the nature of Lilly, whether it's a mask Alexa Bliss will wear when she competes or indeed if it's a person! Could Lilly be Nikki Cross?

1 / 5 NEXT