5 current WWE Superstars who were almost fired

Over the years, WWE has worked hard to hire the best sports entertainers in the industry. Their homework allowed them to turn many stars into megastars who've brought big business to the company.

In recent years, many big names got fired from WWE. Following the pandemic, WWE axed many stars to cut costs and keep the company lean.

Many current WWE Superstars came close to being fired at some point in their careers, but hung on. They continued to work hard and turned into headliners for the company.

The officials made the right decision by not firing these big names. With that in mind, take a look at the five current top superstars who were almost fired by WWE.

#5. Rhea Ripley was nearly fired by WWE a couple of times

Rhea Ripley has transformed into one of the best female WWE Superstars. After kicking off her career in NXT, Ripley climbed to the top of the brand. She made history by defending her NXT Women’s Championship against Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania.

The Nightmare is currently an integral part of RAW. She's been featured in the top title picture, and it’s only a matter of time before she wins the title again.

However, life wasn’t always so easy for Ripley. She appeared on My Love Letter To Wrestling with Mark Andrews to discuss a variety of topics. During the conversation, the former NXT Women’s Champion revealed she was nearly fired by WWE early in her career:

"A lot of things really. It was sort of the whole year between the Mae Young Classic I and II. I went through a lot mentally behind the scenes. I was constantly being told that I wasn’t good enough and I had to do something to improve it."

"I was on the chopping block a couple times and nearly got booted. I just had a lot going on and I was very down. I want to say, at that six month period, I was like, 'You know what? Stop this. I don’t care what anybody thinks about me. All they’re going to do is judge me anyway.'"

The Nightmare decided to turn things around and change a few things about her character and appearance. It worked well as she quickly became a fan favorite in NXT.

