Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton aren't the only WWE Superstars who were attacked or challenged by returning legends. In fact, there have been many instances of the same throughout history.

There's no doubt that wrestling fans miss the WWE Superstars who made their names in the 80s and 90s. And when these legends return for a one-off appearance or a brief run, the fans' reaction says it all. The nostalgia factor kicks in as soon as their music hits. In short, some of the biggest moments in WWE history have featured WWE legends making their iconic returns.

In order to create an impact right off the bat, many returning legends attack full-time or part-time WWE Superstars on the roster. Sometimes, this tactic is used merely to get the crowd to pop. In other instances, such an angle takes place to initiate a feud.

That being said, here are 5 WWE Superstars who were attacked by returning legends.

#5 WWE Superstar Seth Rollins (Attacked by Sting on the post-SummerSlam 2015 edition of WWE RAW)

4 years ago today on #RAW.



The Legendary Sting appeared unexpectedly in place of the WWE World Hvt. Champion Seth Rollins' statue.



After RAW went off the air, Triple H made it official on WWENetwork:



Seth Rollins vs. Sting for the WWE World Hvt. Title at Night Of Champions. pic.twitter.com/Qr7sZOIxUk — Eddie | fan (@_Rollins_Utd) August 25, 2019

To say that 2015 was the year of Seth Rollins would be an understatement. The Architect won his first WWE Championship in the main event of WrestleMania 31. Over the course of his 220-day World Title run, he feuded against WWE Superstars Roman Reigns, John Cena, Randy Orton, Brock Lesnar, and others.

At WWE SummerSlam 2015, Rollins defeated John Cena to become the first-ever Superstar to hold both the WWE and United States Championships at the same time. For this tremendous achievement, The Architect was promised his own bronze statue.

The statue reveal was planned for the post-SummerSlam 2015 edition of WWE RAW. But little did Seth Rollins know that he was in for an "iconic" shock. What was supposed to be a night of celebrations for the WWE Superstar ended with Sting crashing the party and attacking the then-WWE Champion.

This was Sting's first WWE appearance since the post-WrestleMania 31 edition of Monday Night RAW.