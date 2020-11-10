5 WWE Superstars who had backstage issues with Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar is no longer a part of WWE, and there's no telling whether he ever plans to come back to the squared circle. One thing's for sure though, Lesnar has left a legacy that would be hard to match by Superstars of tomorrow. His impact on the business has been a major one, and he remained a big draw till the very end.

Brock Lesnar is one of the most controversial Superstars in WWE history. He left a lucrative WWE job in 2004 because he wasn't happy with the company's hectic schedule, as well as the way his character was being handled on the roster. Over the course of his two stints in WWE, Brock Lesnar made very few friends but had backstage issues with several wrestlers. In this list, we will be taking a look at five WWE Superstars who had backstage issues with Brock Lesnar.

#5 Chris Jericho

Back in 2016, Brock Lesnar defeated Randy Orton in the main event of SummerSlam, in what was one of the most disturbing in-ring outings that the fans had ever witnessed. Brock Lesnar beat up Orton to such a degree that the referee had to award him the victory via technical knockout. Randy Orton was left in a pool of his own blood, as thousands of fans watched in stunned silence. WWE Superstar Chris Jericho was fuming backstage and actually believed that Lesnar had just beat up Orton for real.

Brock Lesnar and Jericho almost came to blows

This led to a heated altercation between Brock Lesnar and Jericho, and they were very close to getting into a fight. Vince McMahon and Triple H interfered and the duo was separated. McMahon explained to Jericho that it was all a work, and wasn't happy with how he had acted. One wonders what would have happened that night if Vince McMahon and Triple H hadn't interfered.