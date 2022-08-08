5 WWE Superstars who became stronger in defeat

In the scripted world of WWE, wins and losses often do not matter. Every victory and defeat is not a reflection on a performer's ability but is a rather neccecary step to further a broader storyline.

That being said, if a wrestler loses too often, it does hurt their credibility in front of an audience. However, there have been a number of noticeable occasions where a loss has benefitted the defeated Superstar.

On this list, we will look at 5 WWE Superstars who looked stronger in defeat.

#5. John Cena: Lost to Kurt Angle in his WWE debut

Normally, a Superstar's official debut should be a time where they get to show the WWE Universe why they belong on the roster. For the vast majority of the time, a loss does not help their case in any way. However, John Cena would beg to differ.

In 2002, the young up-and-comer answered Kurt Angle's open challenge. The odds were stacked against the rookie as he stood toe-to-toe with one of Smackdown's best. Despite losing the match, Cena took Angle to the limit and put on a performance far exceeding that of a mere rookie, doing brilliantly to showcase his 'rutheless aggression' to the WWE Universe.

Not only did Cena put on a strong showing in the match itself, but was congratulated backstage by the rest of the roster. Most significantly, he won the respect of then WWE Champion and locker room leader, The Undertaker.

John Cena's debut showed that if done correctly, a loss can help build up anticipation for future successes and can demonstrate the growth of the Superstar in question. Soon enough, it was Cena himself who was dominating the roster and issuing open challenges.

#4. Daniel Bryan: Lost to Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series 2018

Taking Brock Lesnar to the limit, Daniel Bryan walked out of his Survivor Series main event with a truimphant grin

One of WWE's most beloved underdogs, Daniel Bryan had undergone quite the change in late-2018. Fresh off a fairytale comeback after a two-year retirement, Bryan won the WWE Title from AJ Styles with a devious low-blow.

With Survivor Series taking place that same weekend, the new WWE Champion had to go up against Raw's Universal Champion, Brock Lesnar. Due to the suddenness of Bryan's title win, the Survivor Series main event went ahead with no build-up whatsoever in what was touted to be a David vs Goliath esque battle.

While many expected The Beast to maul The American Dragon, Bryan persevered. Using his intelligence, Bryan was able to outwit Lesnar on many occasions. He was able to hit all his finishers along with a low-blow. While he eventually lost the match, he had come closer than most to slaying The Beast.

After the match, while most would lay dejected with defeat, Bryan stood up with an evil grin. The audience was impressed with his performance and how strong he looked against the dominant Lesnar. The leader of the Yes Movement knew this too and left the arena showing that he was no longer an underdog but a credible heel threat.

#3.Triple H: Lost to The Undertaker at WrestleMania 27

Although The Undertaker won the match, he had to be carted out of the arena while Triple H left on his own two feet

When Triple H and The Undertaker faced off at WrestleMania 27, the WWE Universe waited excitedly to see the two legends do battle. At the time, both men were the last active competitors of their generation and The Game was poised to end The Streak.

In a brutal No Holds Barred match, The Phenom and The Cerebral Assassin took each other to the absolute limit. It was a showdown that pushed the very boundaries of WWE's PG rating and on more than one occasion, Triple H seemed to have had the match won. This was most notable when he hit The Undertaker with the Tombstone Piledriver for a very close two-count.

Eventually, The Undertaker persevered and won the match by submission. While The Streak lived to see another year, The Undertaker himself was left battered and bruised. Following the match, Triple H recovered quickly while The Undertaker had to be taken out of the arena on a cart. It seemed that the loser of the match was left better off than the victor.

Triple H's defeat not only made him look strong, but was used to fuel a rematch the following year. Although The Undertaker won the match on paper, he clearly did not feel like a winner. This in turn set up Triple H as a more credible threat to The Streak than ever before. It goes to show that sometimes, one does not have to win to seem like the more dominant competitor.

#2. Stone Cold Steve Austin: Lost to Bret Hart at WrestleMania 13

The iconic image of a bloody Steve Austin struggling to not submit to The Sharpshooter has become one of the most enduring images in WWE historyEnter caption

1997 was the start of a dramatic shift in WWE. The New Generation was giving way to the Attitude Era. This shift was clear for all to see when Steve Austin battled Bret Hart in a Submission match at WrestleMania 13. Throughout the course of their feud, an interesting dynamic had begun to develop between the two.

Austin was a foulmouthed rebel who cared little for those around him. However, he was heavily cheered by the fans. Hart, on the other hand, was a virtuous, clean-cut Superstar. Despite that, the audience had begun to turn on The Hitman.

As the two faced off at The Grandest Stage of Them All, both their careers were headed towards a new trajectory. Fed-up with what he perceived to be the betrayal of his fans, The Hitman wrestled more brutally than usual. The Rattlesnake further impressed the crowd with a heroically resilient performance and refused to give up despite the intense punishment he was receiving.

Beaten, bloody and locked in The Sharpshooter, Austin still refused to quit. In the end, Austin did not submit. Instead, he lost consciousness and Hart was declared the winner by special referee Ken Shamrock. Refusing to let go of the hold, Hart became a villain and Austin was a firm hero. The tides had shifted completely.

The Rattlesnake's loss to Hart endeared him to the fans so much that he was viewed as WWE's new top star. Soon enough, he would spearhead The Attitude Era, playing a massive role in helping WWE win The Monday Night Wars, while becoming one of wrestling's greatest stars.

#1 Mick Foley: Lost to The Undertaker at King of The Ring 1998

Randy Cruz @randyjcruz 24 years ago today: Mankind vs Undertaker. Hell in a Cell.



King of the Ring 1998.



24 years ago today: Mankind vs Undertaker. Hell in a Cell. King of the Ring 1998.https://t.co/0OUnltO5D0

Mankind vs The Undertaker at the 1998 King of the Ring will live on forever as one of the most brutal and memorable matches in WWE history. It was also the match that immortalized Mick Foley's legacy as one of the greatest of all time.

During the match, Foley was first thrown off the Hell in a Cell structure by the phenom. After being taken out on a stretcher, Foley stood up at the ramp, adamant that the match would continue, and climbed back up the cell. While it was a brutal bump to say the least, it paled in comparison to what was to follow.

Foley was soon chokeslammed through the structure and sustained numerous injuries in the unscripted stunt. He suffered a concussion, fractured ribs, deep cuts and had a tooth coming out of his nose, just to name a few. Wrestlers and fans alike believed that The Hardcore Legend had died before their very eyes.

It also can't be forgotten how this match resulted in some of the best and most historic lines in wrestling commentary history being born, courtesy of good ol' JR (Jim Ross).

Despite these gruesome injuries, Foley rose to his feet and finished the match. He not only wrestled but made use of thumbtacks which were soon lodged inside his body. Mangled and dazed, Foley was eventually pinned by The Undertaker but left the arena to a standing ovation from an awe-struck audience.

Following this legendary encounter, fans soon began to rally behind the Mankind character out of respect for Foley's willingness to risk life and limb for the paying crowd. Despite not winning the match, The Hardcore Legend had won the support of the fans and the respect of his peers. It goes to show that undying fame does not always have to come with a victory.

A WWE Superstar always knew Rhea Ripley was going to be a mega star. More details right here.

LIVE POLL Q. Is it necessary for every WWE Superstar to win their debut? Yes No 6 votes so far

Edited by Rahul Madurawe