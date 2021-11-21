5 WWE Superstars who could betray their team at Survivor Series 2021

WWE's 2021 Survivor Series pay-per-view takes place on Sunday, November 21 and will be the 35th produced in the event's history.

The event is usually highlighted by five-on-five elimination matches to determine brand supremacy between RAW and SmackDown.

The company decided to announce the teams for this year's men's and women's via Twitter on November 6. It came as a surprise to many, as WWE has rarely mentioned the upcoming pay-per-views anywhere but on their weekly shows. However, the teams are now in place and are set to battle at the big event in Brooklyn, New York.

That being said, let's take a look at five WWE superstars who could betray their team at WWE Survivor Series 2021.

#5 Happy Corbin could betray his SmackDown team at Survivor Series

Happy Corbin has had quite the year in WWE. The reigning King, becoming bankrupt, to now being the happiest man in WWE. Looking back on Corbin's 2021, it has been a memorable tale. Will he now look to cap off the year by aiding his SmackDown warriors to victory, or will he take matters into his own hands?

The Mayor of Jackpot City has been announced on Team SmackDown, and will have his friend, a resident joker, Madcap Moss, by his side. The former United States champion hasn't made many friends on SmackDown this year. He may feel above the rest of his team, and could simply not care about the outcome of the match.

We saw on the November 5 episode of WWE SmackDown that when things got tough, Happy Corbin was willing to walk away. During his and Madcap Moss' tag team match with The Viking Raiders, the pair bolted backstage midway through the match, getting themselves counted out.

It makes you wonder why Happy Corbin was selected on the team in the first, as he's probably the most unreliable superstar on the team. It would not be surprising to see the rest of his teammates not approve of the former Lone Wolf's addition.

In fact, for the team and Corbin's sake, it is probably best that they find a way to replace him, because if anyone is likely to betray Team SmackDown at Survivor Series, then it would be him.

Unless there's something at stake for the "filthy rich" Kansas native personally, then we might likely see him stand at ringside listening to Madcap Moss' jokes during the Survivor Series match. Give this one a rethink Team SmackDown.

